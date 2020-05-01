Liver Treatment Market explored in the latest research by key player Samsung Healthcare, BPL Medical Technologies, and Cura Healthcare
The global liver treatment market is expected to reach US$ 4,883.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,426.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018-2025.
Liver treatment market is segmented into disease and imaging modality. On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into cirrhosis, hepatitis, cancer and other diseases. The liver treatment market is segmented as, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, and other modalities, based on imaging modality.
The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the liver treatment market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, liver treatment product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, liver treatment service providers, distributors and others.
The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the liver treatment market by disease and imaging modality, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall liver treatment market.
The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates liver treatment market dynamics effecting the liver treatment market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.
