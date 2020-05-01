Liver Treatment Market explored in the latest research by key player Samsung Healthcare, BPL Medical Technologies, and Cura Healthcare

The global liver treatment market is expected to reach US$ 4,883.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,426.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018-2025.

Liver treatment market is segmented into disease and imaging modality. On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into cirrhosis, hepatitis, cancer and other diseases. The liver treatment market is segmented as, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, and other modalities, based on imaging modality.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002089/

Some of the prominent players operating in liver treatment market are General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd, Elekta AB (pub), Neusoft Corporation, Samsung Healthcare, BPL Medical Technologies, and Cura Healthcare. The market players are indulged into development of novel and innovative products to cater the demands of users in the liver treatment market. For instance, in March 2018, GE Healthcare launched LOGIQ. This system offers 48 times the data throughput and 10 times the processing power of the existing systems and is capable of spotting lesions in the liver, thus enabling better diagnosis of the medical condition

Liver carries out an essential function of digesting food as well as elimination of toxic substances from the body. A liver disease can either be inherited or may occur due to various factors such as, viruses or excessive consumption of alcohol, eventually leading to fatal condition called, liver cirrhosis. Liver diseases can be diagnosed by methods such as, blood tests, tissue analysis and imaging tests. The imaging modalities covered in the report include, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound. Key factors driving the market are the increase in the number of liver disease cases, technological advancements in imaging and rising geriatric population at a higher risk of developing liver disease. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the liver treatment market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, liver treatment product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, liver treatment service providers, distributors and others. The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the liver treatment market by disease and imaging modality, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall liver treatment market. The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates liver treatment market dynamics effecting the liver treatment market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002089/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]