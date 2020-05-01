Latest Trends: Scrap Metal Recycling Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Driver, Existing Trends and Global Forecast by 2025| OmniSource Corp., Metal Management Inc., Tube City
The report sheds light on future trends, key opportunities, top regions, leading segments, the competitive landscape, and several other aspects of the global Scrap Metal Recycling market. Get access to crucial market information.
Key companies functioning in the Scrap Metal Recycling marketplace comprising OmniSource Corp., Metal Management Inc., Tube City, Hugo Neu Corp., Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP), Schnitzer Steel Products, PSC Metals, David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ), AMG Resources Corp., Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), Simsmetal America, Alter Scrap Processing, Joseph Behr & Sons Inc., Camden Iron & Metal Inc., Mervis Industries, Galamba Metals Group, American Iron & Metal, American Iron & Metal Co are outlined in the report.
QY Research recently generated a research report titled, [Global Scrap Metal Recycling market]. The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Scrap Metal Recycling market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.
The research study has segregated the global Scrap Metal Recycling industry into segments, including product type, application, and vertical, to broaden the overall understanding of the industry. This assessment has been carried out on the basis of size, share, and CAGR. Additionally, regional analysis has been done by the experts stressing on the growth potential of the key regions and countries. The report also encompasses accurate and reliable figures based on the Scrap Metal Recycling consumption and production in key regions
This report includes the following Leading Players(Manufacturer’s) & we can also add the other companies as you want:
Market Segment by Type
Heavy Melting Steel, Old Car Bodies, Cast Iron, Pressing Steel, Manganese Steel, Rails
Market Segment by Application
Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Others
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Heavy Melting Steel
1.4.3 Old Car Bodies
1.4.4 Cast Iron
1.4.5 Pressing Steel
1.4.6 Manganese Steel
1.4.7 Rails
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Building & Construction
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.5.5 Industrial Machinery
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size
2.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Scrap Metal Recycling Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Scrap Metal Recycling Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in China
7.3 China Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type
7.4 China Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in India
10.3 India Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type
10.4 India Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 OmniSource Corp.
12.1.1 OmniSource Corp. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.1.4 OmniSource Corp. Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 OmniSource Corp. Recent Development
12.2 Metal Management Inc.
12.2.1 Metal Management Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.2.4 Metal Management Inc. Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Metal Management Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Tube City
12.3.1 Tube City Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.3.4 Tube City Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Tube City Recent Development
12.4 Hugo Neu Corp.
12.4.1 Hugo Neu Corp. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.4.4 Hugo Neu Corp. Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hugo Neu Corp. Recent Development
12.5 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP)
12.5.1 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.5.4 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Recent Development
12.6 Schnitzer Steel Products
12.6.1 Schnitzer Steel Products Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.6.4 Schnitzer Steel Products Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Schnitzer Steel Products Recent Development
12.7 PSC Metals
12.7.1 PSC Metals Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.7.4 PSC Metals Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 PSC Metals Recent Development
12.8 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ)
12.8.1 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.8.4 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Recent Development
12.9 AMG Resources Corp.
12.9.1 AMG Resources Corp. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.9.4 AMG Resources Corp. Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 AMG Resources Corp. Recent Development
12.10 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)
12.10.1 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction
12.10.4 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Recent Development
12.11 Simsmetal America
12.12 Alter Scrap Processing
12.13 Joseph Behr & Sons Inc.
12.14 Camden Iron & Metal Inc.
12.15 Mervis Industries
12.16 Galamba Metals Group
12.17 American Iron & Metal
12.18 American Iron & Metal Co
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
