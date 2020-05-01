Latest Trends: Scrap Metal Recycling Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Driver, Existing Trends and Global Forecast by 2025| OmniSource Corp., Metal Management Inc., Tube City

The report sheds light on future trends, key opportunities, top regions, leading segments, the competitive landscape, and several other aspects of the global Scrap Metal Recycling market. Get access to crucial market information.

Key companies functioning in the Scrap Metal Recycling marketplace comprising OmniSource Corp., Metal Management Inc., Tube City, Hugo Neu Corp., Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP), Schnitzer Steel Products, PSC Metals, David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ), AMG Resources Corp., Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), Simsmetal America, Alter Scrap Processing, Joseph Behr & Sons Inc., Camden Iron & Metal Inc., Mervis Industries, Galamba Metals Group, American Iron & Metal, American Iron & Metal Co are outlined in the report.

QY Research recently generated a research report titled, [ Global Scrap Metal Recycling market ]. The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Scrap Metal Recycling market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

The research study has segregated the global Scrap Metal Recycling industry into segments, including product type, application, and vertical, to broaden the overall understanding of the industry. This assessment has been carried out on the basis of size, share, and CAGR. Additionally, regional analysis has been done by the experts stressing on the growth potential of the key regions and countries. The report also encompasses accurate and reliable figures based on the Scrap Metal Recycling consumption and production in key regions

Market Segment by Type

Heavy Melting Steel, Old Car Bodies, Cast Iron, Pressing Steel, Manganese Steel, Rails

Market Segment by Application

Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Others

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Heavy Melting Steel

1.4.3 Old Car Bodies

1.4.4 Cast Iron

1.4.5 Pressing Steel

1.4.6 Manganese Steel

1.4.7 Rails

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Industrial Machinery

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size

2.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Scrap Metal Recycling Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Scrap Metal Recycling Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in China

7.3 China Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type

7.4 China Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in India

10.3 India Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type

10.4 India Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Scrap Metal Recycling Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 OmniSource Corp.

12.1.1 OmniSource Corp. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.1.4 OmniSource Corp. Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 OmniSource Corp. Recent Development

12.2 Metal Management Inc.

12.2.1 Metal Management Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.2.4 Metal Management Inc. Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Metal Management Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Tube City

12.3.1 Tube City Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.3.4 Tube City Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Tube City Recent Development

12.4 Hugo Neu Corp.

12.4.1 Hugo Neu Corp. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.4.4 Hugo Neu Corp. Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hugo Neu Corp. Recent Development

12.5 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP)

12.5.1 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.5.4 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Recent Development

12.6 Schnitzer Steel Products

12.6.1 Schnitzer Steel Products Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.6.4 Schnitzer Steel Products Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Schnitzer Steel Products Recent Development

12.7 PSC Metals

12.7.1 PSC Metals Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.7.4 PSC Metals Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 PSC Metals Recent Development

12.8 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ)

12.8.1 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.8.4 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Recent Development

12.9 AMG Resources Corp.

12.9.1 AMG Resources Corp. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.9.4 AMG Resources Corp. Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 AMG Resources Corp. Recent Development

12.10 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)

12.10.1 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Scrap Metal Recycling Introduction

12.10.4 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Revenue in Scrap Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Recent Development

12.11 Simsmetal America

12.12 Alter Scrap Processing

12.13 Joseph Behr & Sons Inc.

12.14 Camden Iron & Metal Inc.

12.15 Mervis Industries

12.16 Galamba Metals Group

12.17 American Iron & Metal

12.18 American Iron & Metal Co

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

