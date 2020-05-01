Internet of Vehicle Market In-depth Analysis, Regional Outlook and Key Companies Texas Instruments, Apple, Google, Cisco Systems, Audi AG, Ford Motor Company, Intel

The internet of vehicles is a moving network made up of IoT enabled cars by use of modern electronics and integration of the information to help maintain traffic flow, effective vehicle management, and avoid accidents. Vehicles are connected to internet through this network. Upsurge in the trends of vehicle tracking and safety, adoption of IoT and cloud service in automation sector are major driving factors for global internet of vehicle market.

: Ford Motor Company, Texas Instruments Inc., Audi AG, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Nxp Semiconductors N.V., Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems.

However, inefficient vehicle positioning, and data loss are the major challenges for internet of vehicle market. Regardless of these challenges, enhanced automated functions, introduction and globalization of 5G technology will further generate opportunities for internet of vehicle market in the forecast period.

Scope of internet of vehicle market includes by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Near Field Communication, Cellular, Others), by Communication Type (Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The internet of vehicle market is primarily segmented based on different component, technology, communication type and regions.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

• Others

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Near Field Communication

• Cellular

• Others

Based on Communication Type, the market is divided into:

• Vehicle-to-Vehicle

• Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

• Others.

