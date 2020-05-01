Identity Governance and Administration Market Opportunity, Trends, Demand & Supply, Industry Share, Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2027

Market Overview:

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) is commonly defined as the policy-based centralized set up of user identity management and access control. Identity governance and Administration helps support enterprise IT security and regulatory compliance. Due to increase in adoption of identity governance in the organization it is expected that Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) market will grow in the recent times.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The Identity Governance and Administration Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Key Players:

The report also includes the profiles of key Identity Governance and Administration companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Oracle

IBM

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Broadcom

Microsoft

Evidian

RSA Security LLC.

Micro Focus

One Identity LLC.

Saviynt Inc.

Identity Governance and Administration Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Identity Governance and Administration Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Identity Governance and Administration Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Identity Governance and Administration Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Identity Governance and Administration Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Identity Governance and Administration Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Identity Governance and Administration Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

