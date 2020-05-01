Global Smart Grid Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025
The global Smart Grid market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Smart Grid by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Field Area Network
Grid Operations
Grid Security
GridBlocks Architecture
Transmission and Substation
IoT Services for Utility Networks
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Itron
Cisco
Silver Spring
ELO
Alstom
S&T AG
ABB
Schneider Electric
Chinawallink
Huawei
Wasion
CHINA XD GROUP
Industrial System
Nuri
SK telecom
Iljin
Toshiba
Fujitsu
Infosys
Wipro
Ericsson
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Commercial use
Industrial use
Public utilities
Other
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Smart Grid Industry
Figure Smart Grid Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Smart Grid
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Smart Grid
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Smart Grid
Table Global Smart Grid Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Smart Grid Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Field Area Network
Table Major Company List of Field Area Network
3.1.2 Grid Operations
Table Major Company List of Grid Operations
3.1.3 Grid Security
Table Major Company List of Grid Security
3.1.4 GridBlocks Architecture
Table Major Company List of GridBlocks Architecture
3.1.5 Transmission and Substation
Table Major Company List of Transmission and Substation
3.1.6 IoT Services for Utility Networks
Table Major Company List of IoT Services for Utility Networks
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Smart Grid Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Smart Grid Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Smart Grid Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Smart Grid Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Smart Grid Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Smart Grid Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Itron (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Itron Profile
Table Itron Overview List
4.1.2 Itron Products & Services
4.1.3 Itron Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Itron (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Cisco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Cisco Profile
Table Cisco Overview List
4.2.2 Cisco Products & Services
4.2.3 Cisco Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cisco (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Silver Spring (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Silver Spring Profile
Table Silver Spring Overview List
4.3.2 Silver Spring Products & Services
4.3.3 Silver Spring Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Silver Spring (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 ELO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 ELO Profile
Table ELO Overview List
4.4.2 ELO Products & Services
4.4.3 ELO Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ELO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Alstom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Alstom Profile
Table Alstom Overview List
4.5.2 Alstom Products & Services
4.5.3 Alstom Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Alstom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 S&T AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 S&T AG Profile
Table S&T AG Overview List
4.6.2 S&T AG Products & Services
4.6.3 S&T AG Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of S&T AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 ABB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 ABB Profile
Table ABB Overview List
4.7.2 ABB Products & Services
4.7.3 ABB Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ABB (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Schneider Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Schneider Electric Profile
Table Schneider Electric Overview List
4.8.2 Schneider Electric Products & Services
4.8.3 Schneider Electric Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Schneider Electric (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Chinawallink (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Chinawallink Profile
Table Chinawallink Overview List
4.9.2 Chinawallink Products & Services
4.9.3 Chinawallink Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Chinawallink (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Huawei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Huawei Profile
Table Huawei Overview List
4.10.2 Huawei Products & Services
4.10.3 Huawei Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Huawei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Wasion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Wasion Profile
Table Wasion Overview List
4.11.2 Wasion Products & Services
4.11.3 Wasion Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Wasion (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 CHINA XD GROUP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 CHINA XD GROUP Profile
Table CHINA XD GROUP Overview List
4.12.2 CHINA XD GROUP Products & Services
4.12.3 CHINA XD GROUP Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of CHINA XD GROUP (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Industrial System (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Industrial System Profile
Table Industrial System Overview List
4.13.2 Industrial System Products & Services
4.13.3 Industrial System Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Industrial System (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Nuri (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Nuri Profile
Table Nuri Overview List
4.14.2 Nuri Products & Services
4.14.3 Nuri Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nuri (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 SK telecom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 SK telecom Profile
Table SK telecom Overview List
4.15.2 SK telecom Products & Services
4.15.3 SK telecom Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SK telecom (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Iljin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Iljin Profile
Table Iljin Overview List
4.16.2 Iljin Products & Services
4.16.3 Iljin Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Iljin (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Toshiba (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Toshiba Profile
Table Toshiba Overview List
4.17.2 Toshiba Products & Services
4.17.3 Toshiba Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Toshiba (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Fujitsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Fujitsu Profile
Table Fujitsu Overview List
4.18.2 Fujitsu Products & Services
4.18.3 Fujitsu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fujitsu (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Infosys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Infosys Profile
Table Infosys Overview List
4.19.2 Infosys Products & Services
4.19.3 Infosys Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Infosys (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Wipro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Wipro Profile
Table Wipro Overview List
4.20.2 Wipro Products & Services
4.20.3 Wipro Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Wipro (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Ericsson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Ericsson Profile
Table Ericsson Overview List
4.21.2 Ericsson Products & Services
4.21.3 Ericsson Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ericsson (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Smart Grid Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Smart Grid Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Smart Grid Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Smart Grid Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Smart Grid Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Smart Grid Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Smart Grid Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Smart Grid Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Smart Grid MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Smart Grid Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Smart Grid Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Commercial use
Figure Smart Grid Demand in Commercial use , 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Smart Grid Demand in Commercial use , 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Industrial use
Figure Smart Grid Demand in Industrial use , 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Smart Grid Demand in Industrial use , 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Public utilities
Figure Smart Grid Demand in Public utilities , 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Smart Grid Demand in Public utilities , 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Other
Figure Smart Grid Demand in Other , 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Smart Grid Demand in Other , 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Smart Grid Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Smart Grid Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Smart Grid Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Smart Grid Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Smart Grid Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Smart Grid Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Smart Grid Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Smart Grid Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Smart Grid Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Smart Grid Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Smart Grid Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Smart Grid Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Smart Grid Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Smart Grid Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Smart Grid Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Smart Grid Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
