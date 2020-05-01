Global Human Capital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025
The global Human Capital Management Software market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Human Capital Management Software by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
On-premises
Cloud
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
ADP
Automatic Data Processing
BambooHR
Benefitfocus
CakeHR
Ceridian HCM, Inc.
Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.
Employwise, Inc.
Epicor Software
IBM
Infor
Kronos Incorporated
NetSuite
Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
Paycom Software, Inc.
Peoplestrategy, Inc.
SAP SE
Sumtotal Systems
The Sage Group
Ultimate Software Group
WebHR
Workday, Inc.
Zoho Corporation
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Manufacturing
Telecom and IT
Consumer Goods and Retail
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Human Capital Management Software Industry
Figure Human Capital Management Software Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Human Capital Management Software
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Human Capital Management Software
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Human Capital Management Software
Table Global Human Capital Management Software Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Human Capital Management Software Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 On-premises
Table Major Company List of On-premises
3.1.2 Cloud
Table Major Company List of Cloud
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Human Capital Management Software Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Human Capital Management Software Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Human Capital Management Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
4 Major Companies List
4.1 ADP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 ADP Profile
Table ADP Overview List
4.1.2 ADP Products & Services
4.1.3 ADP Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ADP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Automatic Data Processing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Automatic Data Processing Profile
Table Automatic Data Processing Overview List
4.2.2 Automatic Data Processing Products & Services
4.2.3 Automatic Data Processing Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Automatic Data Processing (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 BambooHR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 BambooHR Profile
Table BambooHR Overview List
4.3.2 BambooHR Products & Services
4.3.3 BambooHR Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BambooHR (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Benefitfocus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Benefitfocus Profile
Table Benefitfocus Overview List
4.4.2 Benefitfocus Products & Services
4.4.3 Benefitfocus Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Benefitfocus (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 CakeHR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 CakeHR Profile
Table CakeHR Overview List
4.5.2 CakeHR Products & Services
4.5.3 CakeHR Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of CakeHR (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Ceridian HCM, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Profile
Table Ceridian HCM, Inc. Overview List
4.6.2 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Products & Services
4.6.3 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ceridian HCM, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Cornerstone OnDemand (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Profile
Table Cornerstone OnDemand Overview List
4.7.2 Cornerstone OnDemand Products & Services
4.7.3 Cornerstone OnDemand Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cornerstone OnDemand (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc. Profile
Table Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc. Overview List
4.8.2 Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc. Products & Services
4.8.3 Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Employwise, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Employwise, Inc. Profile
Table Employwise, Inc. Overview List
4.9.2 Employwise, Inc. Products & Services
4.9.3 Employwise, Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Employwise, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Epicor Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Epicor Software Profile
Table Epicor Software Overview List
4.10.2 Epicor Software Products & Services
4.10.3 Epicor Software Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Epicor Software (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 IBM Profile
Table IBM Overview List
4.11.2 IBM Products & Services
4.11.3 IBM Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of IBM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Infor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Infor Profile
Table Infor Overview List
4.12.2 Infor Products & Services
4.12.3 Infor Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Infor (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Kronos Incorporated (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Kronos Incorporated Profile
Table Kronos Incorporated Overview List
4.13.2 Kronos Incorporated Products & Services
4.13.3 Kronos Incorporated Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kronos Incorporated (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 NetSuite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 NetSuite Profile
Table NetSuite Overview List
4.14.2 NetSuite Products & Services
4.14.3 NetSuite Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NetSuite (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Profile
Table Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Overview List
4.15.2 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Products & Services
4.15.3 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Oracle Corporation (U.S.) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Paycom Software, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Paycom Software, Inc. Profile
Table Paycom Software, Inc. Overview List
4.16.2 Paycom Software, Inc. Products & Services
4.16.3 Paycom Software, Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Paycom Software, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Peoplestrategy, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Peoplestrategy, Inc. Profile
Table Peoplestrategy, Inc. Overview List
4.17.2 Peoplestrategy, Inc. Products & Services
4.17.3 Peoplestrategy, Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Peoplestrategy, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 SAP SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 SAP SE Profile
Table SAP SE Overview List
4.18.2 SAP SE Products & Services
4.18.3 SAP SE Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SAP SE (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Sumtotal Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Sumtotal Systems Profile
Table Sumtotal Systems Overview List
4.19.2 Sumtotal Systems Products & Services
4.19.3 Sumtotal Systems Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sumtotal Systems (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 The Sage Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 The Sage Group Profile
Table The Sage Group Overview List
4.20.2 The Sage Group Products & Services
4.20.3 The Sage Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of The Sage Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Ultimate Software Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Ultimate Software Group Profile
Table Ultimate Software Group Overview List
4.21.2 Ultimate Software Group Products & Services
4.21.3 Ultimate Software Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ultimate Software Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 WebHR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 WebHR Profile
Table WebHR Overview List
4.22.2 WebHR Products & Services
4.22.3 WebHR Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of WebHR (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Workday, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Workday, Inc. Profile
Table Workday, Inc. Overview List
4.23.2 Workday, Inc. Products & Services
4.23.3 Workday, Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Workday, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Zoho Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Zoho Corporation Profile
Table Zoho Corporation Overview List
4.24.2 Zoho Corporation Products & Services
4.24.3 Zoho Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zoho Corporation (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Human Capital Management Software Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Human Capital Management Software Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Human Capital Management Software Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Human Capital Management Software Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Human Capital Management Software Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Human Capital Management Software MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Human Capital Management Software Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Human Capital Management Software Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Figure Human Capital Management Software Demand in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.2 Demand in Government
Figure Human Capital Management Software Demand in Government, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.3 Demand in Manufacturing
Figure Human Capital Management Software Demand in Manufacturing, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.4 Demand in Telecom and IT
Figure Human Capital Management Software Demand in Telecom and IT, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.5 Demand in Consumer Goods and Retail
Figure Human Capital Management Software Demand in Consumer Goods and Retail, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.6 Demand in Healthcare and Life Sciences
Figure Human Capital Management Software Demand in Healthcare and Life Sciences, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.7 Demand in Others
Figure Human Capital Management Software Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Human Capital Management Software Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Human Capital Management Software Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Human Capital Management Software Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Human Capital Management Software Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Human Capital Management Software Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Human Capital Management Software Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Human Capital Management Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Human Capital Management Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Human Capital Management Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Human Capital Management Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Human Capital Management Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Human Capital Management Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Human Capital Management Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Human Capital Management Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Human Capital Management Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Human Capital Management Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Human Capital Management Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
