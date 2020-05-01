Global Cellular IoT Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

The global Cellular IoT market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Cellular IoT by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4191079

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

2G

3G

4G

LTE-M

NB-LTE-M

NB-IoT

5G

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

Sierra Wireless

Gemalto NV

Telit Communications PLC

U-Blox Holding AG

Texas Instruments

ZTE Corporation

Sequans Communication

Mistbase Communication System

Mediatek Inc.

Commsolid GmbH

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Agriculture

Environmental Monitoring

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

HealthCare

Manufacturing

Retail

Smart City

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cellular-iot-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Cellular IoT Industry

Figure Cellular IoT Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Cellular IoT

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Cellular IoT

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Cellular IoT

Table Global Cellular IoT Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Cellular IoT Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 2G

Table Major Company List of 2G

3.1.2 3G

Table Major Company List of 3G

3.1.3 4G

Table Major Company List of 4G

3.1.4 LTE-M

Table Major Company List of LTE-M

3.1.5 NB-LTE-M

Table Major Company List of NB-LTE-M

3.1.6 NB-IoT

Table Major Company List of NB-IoT

3.1.7 5G

Table Major Company List of 5G

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Cellular IoT Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Cellular IoT Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Cellular IoT Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Cellular IoT Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Cellular IoT Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Cellular IoT Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.) Profile

Table Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.) Overview List

4.1.2 Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.) Products & Services

4.1.3 Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Sierra Wireless (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Sierra Wireless Profile

Table Sierra Wireless Overview List

4.2.2 Sierra Wireless Products & Services

4.2.3 Sierra Wireless Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sierra Wireless (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Gemalto NV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Gemalto NV Profile

Table Gemalto NV Overview List

4.3.2 Gemalto NV Products & Services

4.3.3 Gemalto NV Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gemalto NV (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Telit Communications PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Telit Communications PLC Profile

Table Telit Communications PLC Overview List

4.4.2 Telit Communications PLC Products & Services

4.4.3 Telit Communications PLC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Telit Communications PLC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 U-Blox Holding AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 U-Blox Holding AG Profile

Table U-Blox Holding AG Overview List

4.5.2 U-Blox Holding AG Products & Services

4.5.3 U-Blox Holding AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of U-Blox Holding AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Texas Instruments (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Texas Instruments Profile

Table Texas Instruments Overview List

4.6.2 Texas Instruments Products & Services

4.6.3 Texas Instruments Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Texas Instruments (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 ZTE Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 ZTE Corporation Profile

Table ZTE Corporation Overview List

4.7.2 ZTE Corporation Products & Services

4.7.3 ZTE Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ZTE Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Sequans Communication (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Sequans Communication Profile

Table Sequans Communication Overview List

4.8.2 Sequans Communication Products & Services

4.8.3 Sequans Communication Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sequans Communication (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Mistbase Communication System (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Mistbase Communication System Profile

Table Mistbase Communication System Overview List

4.9.2 Mistbase Communication System Products & Services

4.9.3 Mistbase Communication System Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mistbase Communication System (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Mediatek Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Mediatek Inc. Profile

Table Mediatek Inc. Overview List

4.10.2 Mediatek Inc. Products & Services

4.10.3 Mediatek Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mediatek Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Commsolid GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Commsolid GmbH Profile

Table Commsolid GmbH Overview List

4.11.2 Commsolid GmbH Products & Services

4.11.3 Commsolid GmbH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Commsolid GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Cellular IoT Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Cellular IoT Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Cellular IoT Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Cellular IoT Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Cellular IoT Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Cellular IoT Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Cellular IoT Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Cellular IoT Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Cellular IoT Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Agriculture

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Agriculture, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Agriculture, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Environmental Monitoring

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Environmental Monitoring, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Environmental Monitoring, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Automotive & Transportation

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Automotive & Transportation, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Automotive & Transportation, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Energy

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Energy, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Energy, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in HealthCare

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in HealthCare, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in HealthCare, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Manufacturing

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Manufacturing, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Manufacturing, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.7 Demand in Retail

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Retail, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Retail, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.8 Demand in Smart City

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Smart City, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Smart City, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.9 Demand in Consumer Electronics

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.10 Demand in Building Automation

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Building Automation, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Demand in Building Automation, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Cellular IoT Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Cellular IoT Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Cellular IoT Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Cellular IoT Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Cellular IoT Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Cellular IoT Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Cellular IoT Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Cellular IoT Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Cellular IoT Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Cellular IoT Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Cellular IoT Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Cellular IoT Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Cellular IoT Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4191079

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.