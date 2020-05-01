Electric Bicycle Market Opportunity, Industry Trends Analysis, Top Players, Details Application and Scope, Future Trends, Forecast 2024

2019 Research Report Electric Bicycle Market by Product (E-bike, Electric Scooter), by Marketing Channel (Online, Offline) and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity 2024

Electric Bicycle Industry Top Manufactures Analysis: Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd.,- Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd,- Avon Cycles Ltd.,- Bodo Vehicle Group Co., Ltd.,- Byvin Corporation,- Changzhou Supaq Bicycle Co., Ltd.,- Cooper Motor Corporation,- Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.,- Electrotherm (India) Ltd.,- Energica Motor Company S.p.A.,- GenZe (Mahindra Group),- Gogoro Taiwan Limited,- GOVECS GROUP,- Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.,- Incalcu Group

The analysts forecast the global electric bicycle market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.02% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric bicycle for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the electric bicycle sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and marketing channel.

On the basis of product, the global electric bicycle market is segmented into:

– E-bike

– Electric Scooter

Based on marketing channel, the electric bicycle market is segmented into:

– Online

– Offline

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global electric bicycle market.

– To classify and forecast global electric bicycle market based on region, product, and marketing channel.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global electric bicycle market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electric bicycle market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global electric bicycle market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electric bicycle market.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Bicycle Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2024), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Electric Bicycle industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Electric Bicycle market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1. Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Electric Bicycle Market by Product 2014-2024

7.2 Global E-bike Market

7.3 Global Electric Scooter Market

8. Market Segmentation by Marketing Channel

8.1 Global Electric Bicycle Market by Marketing Channel 2014-2024

8.2 Global Electric Bicycle Market by Online Segment

8.3 Global Electric Bicycle Market by Offline Segment

9. Drivers & Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

10. Electric Bicycle Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Marketing Channel

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

11. Electric Bicycle Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Marketing Channel

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

12. Electric Bicycle Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Marketing Channel

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

13. Electric Bicycle Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Marketing Channel

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

14. Electric Bicycle Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Marketing Channel

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

15. Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd.

15.2 Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd

15.3 Avon Cycles Ltd.

15.4 Bodo Vehicle Group Co., Ltd.

15.5 Byvin Corporation

15.6 Changzhou Supaq Bicycle Co., Ltd.

15.7 Cooper Motor Corporation

15.8 Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

15.9 Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

15.10 Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

15.11 GenZe (Mahindra Group)

15.12 Gogoro Taiwan Limited

15.13 GOVECS GROUP

15.14 Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

15.15 Incalcu Group

