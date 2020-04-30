Yoga Clothing Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Global yoga clothing market size was valued at 7.66 USD million and it is projected to grow 47.9 USD million at a recorded CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. Growing awareness of a healthy lifestyle, as well as balanced body fitness, is likely to fuel the global yoga clothing market growth during the forecast period. Yoga clothing products are considered to be a convenient and comfortable option by yoga practitioners.

On considering the type overview, the global yoga clothing market is segregated into yoga tops, yoga shorts, yoga pants, yoga capris, yoga unitards, and others.

On considering the application overview, the global yoga clothing market is fragmented into women, men, and kids. Out of these, the women segment dominated with highest global yoga clothing market share in the year 2018. In addition, the kids sub-segment is likely to grow with a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

According to the regional overview, the global yoga clothing market is segregated into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. In between these, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest global yoga clothing market share in the year 2018. Rapidly increasing popularity for a healthy lifestyle in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Indonesia is anticipated to boost the global yoga clothing market growth. On the other hand, yoga clothing improves yoga experience with smoother stretches and more flexibility.

In addition to this, the adoption of the number of government initiatives in countries such as India and China regarding growing fitness and acceptance of healthy living is anticipated to improve the growth of this industry. Likewise, North America is likely to extend at the largest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the urban population in the regions such as Canada and the U.S prefers to use more comfortable as well as fashionable clothing for yoga. In addition, numbers of clothing companies are providing attractive discounts and offer on the yoga clothing products in order to improve their consumer base.

The international market for yoga clothing is very competitive as well as fragmented. Major Service providers of global yoga clothing market comprise Alo Yoga, Lululemon athletica, be present, Green Apple Active, Athleta, Lily Lotus, Hosa Yoga, Inner Waves, Shining Shakti, and Mika Yoga Wear. However, these companies adopting the number of strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product innovation, as well as development to gain their global market shares.

Key segments of the global yoga clothing market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Yoga Shorts

Yoga Pants

Yoga Unitards

Yoga Tops

Yoga Capris

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Men

Women

Kids

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America US Canada

Europe UK Russia Spain France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Southeast Asia India Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa KSA Turkey Egypt Rest of MEA



