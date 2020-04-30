Workplace Transformation Market Opportunity Ahead of Earnings with Tech Mahindra Ltd., Intel Corporation, Tata Consulting Services, Unisys Corporation and More
Workplace Transformation Market research report performs the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about ICT industry. Moreover, this research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the Workplace Transformation Market business report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, by the Global Key Players like HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini, NTT Data Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Intel Corporation, Tata Consulting Services, Unisys Corporation and More.
Workplace Transformation Market research report encompasses a far-reaching research on the current conditions of the ICT industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services. Hence, the Workplace Transformation Market business report brings into the focus, the more important aspects of the market or ICT industry.
Global Workplace Transformation Market is expected to reach USD 32.86 billion by 2025 from USD 9.36 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period to 2026.
Top Major Market Competitors:
HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini, NTT Data Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Intel Corporation, Tata Consulting Services, Unisys Corporation, ATOS SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Citrix Systems (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), Activation Blizzard (U.S), Adobe Systems (U.S), Jabil Circuits (U.S), Micron Technology (U.S). and Accenture PLC amongst others.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Emergence of new technologies in Enterprise Mobility
- Economies of Scale in the Operational Expenditure
- Lack of Training Expertise and Skills
- Data Security concerns
Scope of the report
Years Considered: – 2020–2026
Base year: – 2019
Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Workplace Transformation Market in these regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Chapter Details of Workplace Transformation Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Workplace Transformation Market Landscape
Part 04: Workplace Transformation Market Sizing
Part 05: Workplace Transformation Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
