Waste Management Market – Key Insight, Top Players Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast

The global market status for waste management is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the waste management market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The global waste management market size is expected to reach $530.0 billion by 2025 from $330.6 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025. Waste management is the collection, transportation, and disposable of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves treatment of solid waste and disposal of products and substances in a safe and efficient manner.

The growth of the global waste management market is driven by increase in adoption of proactive government measures to reduce illegal dumping. In addition, surge in population and increased globalization have led to rise in the overall waste volume, worldwide. The urban population produced about 1.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) in 2012, which is expected to grow to 2.2 billion tones by 2025. Moreover, increase in industrialization in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Taiwan, has led to the development of chemical, oil & gas, automobile, and medical industries, which generate enormous amount of waste and cause pollution. These factors are expected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market.

However, high cost of procuring and operating waste management solutions is expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in awareness among public and government agencies about these solutions and upsurge in need to develop waste-to-energy solutions are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY WASTE TYPE

Municipal Waste

• Industrial Waste

• Hazardous Waste

BY SERVICE

Collection

• Disposal

BY REGION

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Denmark

o Norway

o Ireland

o Portugal

o Greece

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Advanced Disposal Services

• Biffa Group

• Clean Harbors, Inc.

• Covanta Holding Corporation

• Daiseki Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Zosen Corporation

• Remondis AG & Co. Kg

• Suez Environment S.A.

• Veolia Environment S.A.

• Waste Management Inc

