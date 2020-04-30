Tea Tree Oil Market – Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and Competitive Scenario

The research report titled Tea Tree Oil Market has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the tea tree oil market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Derived from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, which is a small tree native to Queensland and New South Wales, Australia, Tea tree oil is not diluted when packed and distributed for commercial use. Some end users prefer to use the oil in diluted form, and hence these days, manufacturers focus on providing dilute tea tree oil. This diluted form is used in the cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and the FMCG sector and fetches an increased demand as well. This rise in requirement from various sectors boosts the market growth. Further, the surge in demand for natural cosmetics and toiletries is another factor that drives the growth of the tea tree oil market in terms of value. The global tea tree oil market was valued at $38.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $59.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The global tea tree oil market is segmented based on application, end user, grade, and region. Based on application, the global tea tree market is further segmented into cosmetics & toiletries applications, therapeutic applications, and industrial applications. The cosmetic and toiletries application segment accounted for higher value share in 2017 due to its frequent usage as a prime ingredient in the production of cosmetic products.

The growth in demand for cost-effective cosmetic and skin care products in countries such as China and India also increases the revenue growth for overall cosmetic & toiletries market from last decade. Thus, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit faster growth in the near future. Asia-Pacific cosmetics & toiletries industry holds revenue opportunity of around US$120.0 billion. Moreover, the region has witnessed gradual rise in preference for natural and clean label cosmetic products due to rise in awareness for health benefits. Rise in per capita income and increased spending on cosmetic products are anticipated to foster the growth of the Asia-Pacific tea tree oil market during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include Main Camp, G.R. Davis, Maria River Plantation, Cassegrain Kalara, Jenbrook, LvHuan Technology, Coromandel Mountains, Fuyang Biotechnology, Oribi Oils, and Nandu Biology.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

• Cosmetic & Toiletries Application

• Therapeutic Application

• Industrial Application

By End User

• FMCG Manufacturer

• Cosmetic Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Others

By Grade

• Pharma/Cosmetic Grade

• Therapeutic Grade

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

