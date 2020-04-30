Smart Factory Market by Innovations, Technologies, Business Demand, Key Companies and Outlook 2023
Smart Factory market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Orbis Research. The market’s major drivers and growth are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s development of the market.
Smart factory creates what has been called an “Industry 4.0”. Within the modular structured smart factories, cyber,physical systems monitor physical processes, create a virtual copy of the physical world and make decentralized decisions. Industry 4.0 is the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies. It includes cyber,physical systems, the Internet of things and cloud computing.
The incessant development of Internet of Things (IoT), growth in demand for smart automation solutions which directly make an increase in adoption of industrial robots, and increase in emphasis on efficacy of regulatory compliances, which are the major factors driving the growth for the Smart factory market globally.
In terms of geography, the North America is the largest market around the world owing to it is home to a large number of the largest multinational corporations operating there, and also is a number of leading Smart factory technologies companies based there, according to research, the North America is expected to maintain the trend for the forecast period as they are increasing R&D in the field of IoT for new and improved technologies for Smart factory within next several years.
Region followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, Asia Pacific is experiencing a significant growth for the forecast period due to it is considered as the world factory, especially in China, India, and other southeastern countries which are expecting to reduce labor cost and try to adoption more smart robots.
Base on the size of business, the medium sized enterprises is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, MES need to centralize the business data in enterprises and track multiplant operations with the help of real-time data analysis; this is one of the features of MES driving the growth of this market.
Global top manufacturers operating in Smart Factory Market are ABB Ltd., ATOS SE, Emerson Electric Co., Fanuc Corporation, Flutura, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Key Innovators, Konux Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Smart Factory Solutions, Worximity Technology Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation among others.
Smart Factory Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
The report firstly introduced the Smart Factory basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
