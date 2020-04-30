Robotic Total Station Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market – Key Insight, Top Players Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast

The global robotic total station market size is expected to reach $930.6 million in 2026, from $568.6 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. A robotic total station is an electronic equipment, which has ability of measuring angles, and sloping distance in the construction industry. In other words, it is a precision measurement which is used for measuring angles with a movable telescope. The robotic total station utilizes electro distance meter, and electronic theodolite for measuring the distances. Its components include data collectors, storage systems, and microprocessors. They are primarily used in the construction sector by civil engineers for land surveying for construction of buildings, houses, and roads. The angles and distance is measured by electro-optical scanning with a high degree of accuracy which is obtained through triangulation, and trigonometry. The robotic total station offer numerous advantages such as minimizing errors, improved functionality & accuracy, and others.

Rapid urbanization leads to increased construction projects, which in turn drives the growth of the market. The advantageous features such as accuracy and sustained performance also boosts the market growth. In addition, the rise in investments in utility industries such as oil & gas and increase in construction of highways & bridges in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil fuel the growth of the global market for robotic total stations. However, the adoption of alternative systems such as laser systems and GPS system for land surveying poses a threat to the robotic total station market. Such factors hinder the market growth.

The global robotic total station market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into 0.5”-1” accuracy and 2”and other accuracy. The 2”and other accuracy segment is anticipated to dominate the global robotic total station market in the upcoming years. By application, it is divided as surveying, engineering & construction, and excavation. Based on the end user, the market is categorized into construction, utilities, mining, and others. Others includes transportation and agriculture. The construction segment is projected to dominate the global robotic total station market throughout the study period.

The key market players profiled in the report of robotic total station market include Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China), Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China), Hexagon (Sweden), HILTE, Stonex, GPS Lands (Singapore) PTE LTD., Trimble (US), Suzhou FOIF Co. (China), and Topcon Corporation (Japan).

