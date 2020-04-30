Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Forecast Showing 11.5% CAGR to 2025: AT&T, Vodafone Libertel BV, Telef?nica, Verizon, China Mobile Communications Corporation

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5647.1 million by 2025, from USD 3655.7 million in 2019.

The Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AT&T, Vodafone Libertel BV, Telef?nica, Verizon, China Mobile Communications Corporation, NII Holdings, Vodacom, China Telecom, Sprint Corporation, Bell Canada, GRID Communications Pte Ltd, Zain Group, Push To Talk International, KT powertel, KPN, Vertel, etc.

Push-to-talk over cellular is a way of communicating via cellular phones within or between one or several groups of users. Moreover, push-to-talk over cellular offers instant one-to-many or one-to-one mobile voice communication without protracted dialing, ringing, and answering steps like a regular phone call. Some of the key advantages of push-to-talk over cellular over the traditional technologies are the quick call setup and a wide network range.

Market Segment by Type, covers

3G

4G

Wi-Fi

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public Safety

Transport

Business and Commerce

Government

