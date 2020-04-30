Organic Rice Market Demand, Growth Analysis, Development, and Top Companies Overview by 2023

Organic Rice market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Orbis Research. The market’s major drivers and growth are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s development of the market.

Organic Rice is largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks. Organic Rice includes Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice), Indica(long-shaped rice) and Polished round-grained rice on the base of classification.

Direct edible and Deep processing are the main application of Organic Rice product and North American is the largest Organic Rice market on production and consumption.

Global Organic Rice market is projected to reach $ 1.14 Billion by 2020, with a GAGR of 2.6% from 2016, and Asia will have a big dynamic momentum on the market growth. The major players in the global Organic Rice market are Doguet’s Rice, Randallorganic, Sanjeevani Organics, Kahang Organic Rice, RiceSelect, Texas Best Organics, CAPITAL RICE, YINCHUAN, URMATT, Vien Phu etc.

Organic Rice Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Organic Rice basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Table of Contents

Part I Organic Rice Industry Overview

Chapter One Organic Rice Industry Overview

1.1 Organic Rice Definition

1.2 Organic Rice Classification Analysis

1.2.1 Organic Rice Main Classification Analysis

1.2.2 Organic Rice Main Classification Share Analysis

1.3 Organic Rice Application Analysis

1.3.1 Organic Rice Main Application Analysis

1.3.2 Organic Rice Main Application Share Analysis

1.4 Organic Rice Industry Chain Structure Analysis

1.5 Organic Rice Industry Development Overview

1.5.1 Organic Rice Product History Development Overview

1.5.1 Organic Rice Product Market Development Overview

1.6 Organic Rice Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.1 Organic Rice Global Import Market Analysis

1.6.2 Organic Rice Global Export Market Analysis

1.6.3 Organic Rice Global Main Region Market Analysis

1.6.4 Organic Rice Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.5 Organic Rice Global Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter Two Organic Rice Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost

2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Organic Rice Analysis

2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis

2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis

Part II Asia Organic Rice Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia Organic Rice Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Organic Rice Product Development History

3.2 Asia Organic Rice Competitive Landscape Analysis

3.3 Asia Organic Rice Market Development Trend

Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Organic Rice Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

4.1 2014-2019 Organic Rice Production Overview

4.2 2014-2019 Organic Rice Production Market Share Analysis

4.3 2014-2019 Organic Rice Demand Overview

4.4 2014-2019 Organic Rice Supply Demand and Shortage

4.5 2014-2019 Organic Rice Import Export Consumption

4.6 2014-2019 Organic Rice Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Five Asia Organic Rice Key Manufacturers Analysis

5.1 Company A

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.1.3 Product Application Analysis

5.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.1.5 Contact Information

5.2 Company B

5.2.1 Company Profile

5.2.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.2.3 Product Application Analysis

5.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.2.5 Contact Information

5.3 Company C

5.3.1 Company Profile

5.3.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.3.3 Product Application Analysis

5.3.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.3.5 Contact Information

5.4 Company D

5.4.1 Company Profile

5.4.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.4.3 Product Application Analysis

5.4.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.4.5 Contact Information

…

…

Chapter Six Asia Organic Rice Industry Development Trend

6.1 2019-2023 Organic Rice Production Overview

6.2 2019-2023 Organic Rice Production Market Share Analysis

6.3 2019-2023 Organic Rice Demand Overview

6.4 2019-2023 Organic Rice Supply Demand and Shortage

6.5 2019-2023 Organic Rice Import Export Consumption

6.6 2019-2023 Organic Rice Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Part III North American Organic Rice Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American Organic Rice Market Analysis

7.1 North American Organic Rice Product Development History

7.2 North American Organic Rice Competitive Landscape Analysis

7.3 North American Organic Rice Market Development Trend

Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Organic Rice Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

8.1 2014-2019 Organic Rice Production Overview

8.2 2014-2019 Organic Rice Production Market Share Analysis

8.3 2014-2019 Organic Rice Demand Overview

8.4 2014-2019 Organic Rice Supply Demand and Shortage

8.5 2014-2019 Organic Rice Import Export Consumption

8.6 2014-2019 Organic Rice Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Nine North American Organic Rice Key Manufacturers Analysis

9.1 Company A

9.1.1 Company Profile

9.1.2 Product Picture and Specification

9.1.3 Product Application Analysis

9.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

9.1.5 Contact Information

9.2 Company B

9.2.1 Company Profile

9.2.2 Product Picture and Specification

9.2.3 Product Application Analysis

9.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

9.2.5 Contact Information

…

…

Chapter Ten North American Organic Rice Industry Development Trend

10.1 2019-2023 Organic Rice Production Overview

10.2 2019-2023 Organic Rice Production Market Share Analysis

10.3 2019-2023 Organic Rice Demand Overview

10.4 2019-2023 Organic Rice Supply Demand and Shortage

10.5 2019-2023 Organic Rice Import Export Consumption

10.6 2019-2023 Organic Rice Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Part IV Europe Organic Rice Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven Europe Organic Rice Market Analysis

11.1 Europe Organic Rice Product Development History

11.2 Europe Organic Rice Competitive Landscape Analysis

11.3 Europe Organic Rice Market Development Trend

Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Organic Rice Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

12.1 2014-2019 Organic Rice Production Overview

12.2 2014-2019 Organic Rice Production Market Share Analysis

12.3 2014-2019 Organic Rice Demand Overview

12.4 2014-2019 Organic Rice Supply Demand and Shortage

12.5 2014-2019 Organic Rice Import Export Consumption

12.6 2014-2019 Organic Rice Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Thirteen Europe Organic Rice Key Manufacturers Analysis

13.1 Company A

13.1.1 Company Profile

13.1.2 Product Picture and Specification

13.1.3 Product Application Analysis

13.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

13.1.5 Contact Information

13.2 Company B

13.2.1 Company Profile

13.2.2 Product Picture and Specification

13.2.3 Product Application Analysis

13.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

13.2.5 Contact Information

…

…

Chapter Fourteen Europe Organic Rice Industry Development Trend

14.1 2019-2023 Organic Rice Production Overview

14.2 2019-2023 Organic Rice Production Market Share Analysis

14.3 2019-2023 Organic Rice Demand Overview

14.4 2019-2023 Organic Rice Supply Demand and Shortage

14.5 2019-2023 Organic Rice Import Export Consumption

14.6 2019-2023 Organic Rice Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Part V Organic Rice Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifteen Organic Rice Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

15.1 Organic Rice Marketing Channels Status

15.2 Organic Rice Marketing Channels Characteristic

15.3 Organic Rice Marketing Channels Development Trend

15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy

15.3 New Project Investment Proposals

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis

16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis

16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis

16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen Organic Rice New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

17.1 Organic Rice Market Analysis

17.2 Organic Rice Project SWOT Analysis

17.3 Organic Rice New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Part VI Global Organic Rice Industry Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Organic Rice Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

18.1 2014-2019 Organic Rice Production Overview

18.2 2014-2019 Organic Rice Production Market Share Analysis

18.3 2014-2019 Organic Rice Demand Overview

18.4 2014-2019 Organic Rice Supply Demand and Shortage

18.5 2014-2019 Organic Rice Import Export Consumption

18.6 2014-2019 Organic Rice Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Nineteen Global Organic Rice Industry Development Trend

19.1 2019-2023 Organic Rice Production Overview

19.2 2019-2023 Organic Rice Production Market Share Analysis

19.3 2019-2023 Organic Rice Demand Overview

19.4 2019-2023 Organic Rice Supply Demand and Shortage

19.5 2019-2023 Organic Rice Import Export Consumption

19.6 2019-2023 Organic Rice Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Twenty Global Organic Rice Industry Research Conclusions

