Office Furniture Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Office Furniture market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 92670 million by 2025, from $ 76910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Office Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Office Furniture market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Office Furniture value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Wood

Metals

plastic

others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Enterprise

Hospitals

Schools

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Steelcase

Kinnarps Holding

Herman Miller

HNI Corporation

Okamura Corporation

Haworth

Teknion

Global Group

Knoll

KI

Nowy Styl

Izzy+

Groupe Clestra Hausermann

Kimball Office

Uchida Yoko

ITOKI

Koninkije Ahrend

Vitra Holding

Kokuyo

Lienhard Office Group

AURORA

SUNON

EFG Holding

Scandinavian Business Seating

Fursys

Bene

Quama

Sedus Stoll

USM Holding

Martela

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Office Furniture market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Office Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Office Furniture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Office Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Office Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Office Furniture Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Office Furniture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wood

2.2.3 plastic

2.2.4 others

2.3 Office Furniture Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Office Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Office Furniture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Enterprise

2.4.2 Hospitals

2.4.3 Schools

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Office Furniture Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Office Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Office Furniture by Players

3.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Office Furniture Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Office Furniture Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Office Furniture by Regions

4.1 Office Furniture Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Office Furniture Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Office Furniture Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Office Furniture Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Office Furniture Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Office Furniture Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Office Furniture Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Office Furniture Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Office Furniture Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Office Furniture Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Office Furniture by Countries

7.2 Europe Office Furniture Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Office Furniture Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Office Furniture Market Forecast

10.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Office Furniture Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Office Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Office Furniture Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Office Furniture Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Steelcase

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.1.3 Steelcase Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Steelcase News

11.2 Kinnarps Holding

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.2.3 Kinnarps Holding Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Kinnarps Holding News

11.3 Herman Miller

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.3.3 Herman Miller Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Herman Miller News

11.4 HNI Corporation

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.4.3 HNI Corporation Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 HNI Corporation News

11.5 Okamura Corporation

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.5.3 Okamura Corporation Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Okamura Corporation News

11.6 Haworth

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.6.3 Haworth Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Haworth News

11.7 Teknion

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.7.3 Teknion Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Teknion News

11.8 Global Group

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.8.3 Global Group Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Global Group News

11.9 Knoll

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.9.3 Knoll Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Knoll News

11.10 KI

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Office Furniture Product Offered

11.10.3 KI Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 KI News

11.11 Nowy Styl

11.12 Izzy+

11.13 Groupe Clestra Hausermann

11.14 Kimball Office

11.15 Uchida Yoko

11.16 ITOKI

11.17 Koninkije Ahrend

11.18 Vitra Holding

11.19 Kokuyo

11.20 Lienhard Office Group

11.21 AURORA

11.22 SUNON

11.23 EFG Holding

11.24 Scandinavian Business Seating

11.25 Fursys

11.26 Bene

11.27 Quama

11.28 Sedus Stoll

11.29 USM Holding

11.30 Martela

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

