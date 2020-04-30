Office Furniture Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Office Furniture market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 92670 million by 2025, from $ 76910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Office Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Office Furniture market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Office Furniture value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Wood
Metals
plastic
others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Enterprise
Hospitals
Schools
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Steelcase
Kinnarps Holding
Herman Miller
HNI Corporation
Okamura Corporation
Haworth
Teknion
Global Group
Knoll
KI
Nowy Styl
Izzy+
Groupe Clestra Hausermann
Kimball Office
Uchida Yoko
ITOKI
Koninkije Ahrend
Vitra Holding
Kokuyo
Lienhard Office Group
AURORA
SUNON
EFG Holding
Scandinavian Business Seating
Fursys
Bene
Quama
Sedus Stoll
USM Holding
Martela
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Office Furniture market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Office Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Office Furniture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Office Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Office Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Office Furniture Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Office Furniture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Wood
2.2.2 Wood
2.2.3 plastic
2.2.4 others
2.3 Office Furniture Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Office Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Office Furniture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Enterprise
2.4.2 Hospitals
2.4.3 Schools
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Office Furniture Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Office Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Office Furniture by Players
3.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Office Furniture Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Office Furniture Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Office Furniture by Regions
4.1 Office Furniture Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Office Furniture Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Office Furniture Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Office Furniture Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Office Furniture Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Office Furniture Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Office Furniture Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Office Furniture Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Office Furniture Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Office Furniture Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Office Furniture by Countries
7.2 Europe Office Furniture Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Office Furniture Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Office Furniture Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Office Furniture Market Forecast
10.1 Global Office Furniture Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Office Furniture Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Office Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Office Furniture Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Office Furniture Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Steelcase
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.1.3 Steelcase Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Steelcase News
11.2 Kinnarps Holding
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.2.3 Kinnarps Holding Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Kinnarps Holding News
11.3 Herman Miller
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.3.3 Herman Miller Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Herman Miller News
11.4 HNI Corporation
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.4.3 HNI Corporation Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 HNI Corporation News
11.5 Okamura Corporation
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.5.3 Okamura Corporation Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Okamura Corporation News
11.6 Haworth
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.6.3 Haworth Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Haworth News
11.7 Teknion
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.7.3 Teknion Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Teknion News
11.8 Global Group
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.8.3 Global Group Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Global Group News
11.9 Knoll
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.9.3 Knoll Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Knoll News
11.10 KI
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Office Furniture Product Offered
11.10.3 KI Office Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 KI News
11.11 Nowy Styl
11.12 Izzy+
11.13 Groupe Clestra Hausermann
11.14 Kimball Office
11.15 Uchida Yoko
11.16 ITOKI
11.17 Koninkije Ahrend
11.18 Vitra Holding
11.19 Kokuyo
11.20 Lienhard Office Group
11.21 AURORA
11.22 SUNON
11.23 EFG Holding
11.24 Scandinavian Business Seating
11.25 Fursys
11.26 Bene
11.27 Quama
11.28 Sedus Stoll
11.29 USM Holding
11.30 Martela
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
