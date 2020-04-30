North America Data Center Cooling Market 2018 :Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025North America Data Center Cooling Market, North America Data Center Cooling Market Report, Data Center Cooling Market, North America Data Center Cooling, Data Center Cooling

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled North America Data Center Cooling Market, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. The research study examines the North America data center cooling market on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/331

Data center cooling refers to the collective tools, techniques, and equipment that ensure temperature within permissible limit in data centers. Cooling system maintains required air circulation to each row and rack in the data centers. Data center cooling systems consist of infrastructure, management, and monitoring. Infrastructure includes air ducts, chillers, air conditioners, and cooling towers. Management includes management software deployed in data center cooling while monitoring includes equipment & procedure for monitoring data center temperature.

The factors such as increase in demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center and power density fuel the growth of the North America data center cooling market. However, the requirement of specialized infrastructure & higher investment cost hinders the growth of the North America data center cooling market. In addition, cooling challenges during power outage are also expected to impede the growth of the North America market. Furthermore, emergence of liquid-based & portable cooling and rise in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to fuel the growth of the data center cooling market.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/331/north-america-data-center-cooling-market-amr

The North America data center cooling market is segmented based on component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into solutions and services. Based on type of cooling, the market is divided into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. The players include Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz GmbH; Vertiv Co; and Asetek.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

• Solutions

• Services

BY TYPE OF COOLING

• Room-based Cooling

• Rack-based Cooling

• Row-based Cooling

BY TYPE OF DATA CENTERS

• Enterprise Data Centers

• Colocation Data Centers

• Wholesale Data Centers

• Hyperscale Data Centers

• Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecom

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Others

BY COUNTRY

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Schneider Electric Se

• Black Box Corporation

• Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Stulz GmbH

• Vertiv Co

• Asetek



Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/331

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us