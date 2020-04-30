Mobile Payment Technologies Market Rise at 20.5% CAGR to 2025 | MasterCard International, Vodafone, Boku, Visa, Bharti Airtel, American Express
Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025
The global Mobile Payment Technologies market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7089.4 million by 2025, from USD 3361.3 million in 2019.
The Mobile Payment Technologies market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: MasterCard International, Vodafone, Boku, Visa, Bharti Airtel, American Express, Google, PayPal, Fortumo, Microsoft Corporation, Apple
Market Segment by Type, covers
Proximity Payments
Remote Payments
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitality
Tourism Sector
Entertainment
Retail Sector
Health Care Sector
Education
Others
Table of Content:
1 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
2.1 MasterCard International
2.1.1 MasterCard International Details
2.1.2 MasterCard International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis
2.1.3 MasterCard International SWOT Analysis
2.1.4 MasterCard International Product and Services
2.1.5 MasterCard International Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)
2.2 Vodafone
2.2.1 Vodafone Details
2.2.2 Vodafone Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis
2.2.3 Vodafone SWOT Analysis
2.2.4 Vodafone Product and Services
2.2.5 Vodafone Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)
2.3 Boku
2.3.1 Boku Details
2.3.2 Boku Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis
2.3.3 Boku SWOT Analysis
2.3.4 Boku Product and Services
2.3.5 Boku Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)
2.4 Visa
3 Market Competition, by Players
4 Market Size by Regions
5 North America Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue by Countries
8 South America Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Mobile Payment Technologies by Countries
10 Market Size Segment by Type
11 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segment by Application
12 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
