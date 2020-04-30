Luxury Hotels Market Soar at 2.7% CAGR to 2025 | Marriott International, Inc, Mandarin Oriental International, Hyatt Hotels

Global Luxury Hotels Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Luxury Hotels market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 222450 million by 2025, from USD 200130 million in 2019.

The Luxury Hotels market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Marriott International, Inc, Mandarin Oriental International, Hyatt Hotels, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Jumeirah International LLC, Shangri-La International, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., The Indian Hotels Company, Kerzner International Resorts, ITC Hotels Limited, etc.

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Room

F&B

SPA

Table of Content:

1 Luxury Hotels Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Marriott International, Inc

2.1.1 Marriott International, Inc Details

2.1.2 Marriott International, Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Marriott International, Inc SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Marriott International, Inc Product and Services

2.1.5 Marriott International, Inc Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Mandarin Oriental International

2.2.1 Mandarin Oriental International Details

2.2.2 Mandarin Oriental International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Mandarin Oriental International SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Mandarin Oriental International Product and Services

2.2.5 Mandarin Oriental International Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hyatt Hotels

2.3.1 Hyatt Hotels Details

2.3.2 Hyatt Hotels Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Hyatt Hotels SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hyatt Hotels Product and Services

2.3.5 Hyatt Hotels Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Hilton

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Luxury Hotels Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Luxury Hotels Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Hotels Revenue by Countries

8 South America Luxury Hotels Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Luxury Hotels by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Luxury Hotels Market Segment by Application

12 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

