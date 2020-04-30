In-Flight Catering Service Market – Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and Competitive Scenario

The research report titled In-Flight Catering Service Market has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the In-flight catering service market during the period between 2019 and 2026. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

In-flight catering service or airline catering is a service provided by companies during air travel to the passengers. In-flight catering is a very critical part of the airline business, especially for the network carriers that offer long haul (long distance) service. Meal design and meal planning are important process of in-flight catering service. According to International Air Transportation Association (IATA), catering planning and operation are important. For instance, a large-scale flight catering production unit may employ over 800 staff to produce as many as 25,000 meals per day during peak periods. A large international airline company may have hundreds of takeoffs and landings every day from just their main hub. These facts and others like them make flight catering unlike any other sector of the catering industry.

Airlines were becoming aware regarding the importance of the in-flight service, and introduced custom-built galleys, complete with water boilers, hot cups, and flasks. Developments also took place to ensure that tray equipment, such as cups, plates, cutlery, and glassware, were light weight and can be stored in confine space. Internet technology has permitted advances in the interfacing of airlines, caterers, and suppliers with a comprehensive e-commerce-based system.

The launch of eLSG.SKYCHEFS and e-gatematrix in 2001 has enabled the world’s two largest flight caterers assist in areas of equipment management, procurement, and basic information dissemination. Airlines can then work with caterers and suppliers on food service, scheduling, menu specifications, meal ordering, and other functions. Ordering a meal is not a problem. Cathy Pacific Airways and Virgin Atlantic offer passengers in-flight e-mail and intranet services across their entire fleet. Airlines are also responding to the global market by the larger carriers forming partnerships and alliances to rationalize services and peripheral activities.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization there has been a dramatic growth in the aviation industry over the last two decades with rise in number of passenger from 1.467 billion in 1998 to 3.979 billion in 2017. Airlines are ramping up to serve more passengers by modernizing their fleets and adding buying new generation aircraft that are more fuel-efficient and also by becoming more sophisticated retailers to compete with low-cost rivals while maintaining healthy profitability. Thus, this growth in the aviation industry is expected to boost the number of airline passenger and thus led to growth of inflight catering service market. The aviation sector is experiencing rapid growth worldwide owing to booming tourism industries, lower air fares, and the push for greater connectivity in an increasingly globalized economy.

