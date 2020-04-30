“Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( Atlantis Computing, Cisco, EMC, Fujitsu, Gridstore, HP, SimpliVity, Maxta, Nimboxx, Nutanix, Pivot3, Scale Computing, NetApp, DataCore Software, Vmware ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Synopsis of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is a software-defined IT infrastructure that virtualizes all of the elements of conventional “hardware-defined” systems. HCI includes, at a minimum, virtualized computing (a hypervisor), a virtualised SAN (software-defined storage) and virtualized networking (software-defined networking). HCI typically runs on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers.

The APAC region is expected to play a key role in the hyper-converged infrastructure market and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Rising awareness of data management through common interface at reduced total cost of ownership, growing focus toward VDI, server virtualization, and popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions are the prime factors driving the HCI systems market in this part of the world.

Based on Product Type, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

☑ VMware

☑ KVM

☑ Hyper-V

Based on end users/applications, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

☑ Financial Institutions

☑ Healthcare

☑ Government

☑ Education

☑ Cloud Service Providers

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

