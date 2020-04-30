Human Augmentation Market Innovation Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – FOSSIL GROUP, B-TEMIA, CASIO, MAGIC LEAP INC., REWALK ROBOTICS LTD.

The development in the healthcare sector is the primary factor driving the growth of the human enhancement market. However, high-cost medical apparatus and a lack of skilled employees may hamper the growth of the market. The rising requirement for wearable augmentation products and increasing use of exoskeletons in military applications and advanced modification in the human body are the factors responsible for the growth of the human augmentation market.

Human augmentation is the technology that is used to boost human efficiency or ability through the artificial method. It is the integration of electronics, biotechnology, and machines that are used to improve the existing or required skills in humans by the use of artificial or natural methods. Human augmentation has experienced a chief improvement towards its application, mostly in healthcare, military, and defense, and manufacturing organizations are also financing in arranging human augmentation technology in the form of exoskeletons. The increasing demand for human augmentation in various sectors is encouraging the developers to make more advancement in human augmentation, which will lift the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Google Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

Garmin

Fossil Group, Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

Casio

Magic Leap Inc.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Human Augmentation Market.

Compare major Human Augmentation providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Human Augmentation providers

Profiles of major Human Augmentation providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Human Augmentation -intensive vertical sectors

Human Augmentation Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Human Augmentation Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits-

This report provides a detailed study of Human Augmentation market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Human Augmentation market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Human Augmentation market is provided.

