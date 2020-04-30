Hemophilia Treatment Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027

Hemophilia is a condition where blood does not clot, and this condition is normally inherited. The condition is caused due to defects in a gene of the X chromosome, which is a clotting factor. Generally, the diseases are widely seen in males as the X chromosome is inherited from mother to baby boy. The disease is widely treated with replacement therapy and gene therapy.

The other treatment which is used is medication. However, there are ways to reduce the risk of the condition, which include regular exercise and others. The condition can be prevented by taking preventive treatment by injection of clotting factor VIII for hemophilia A, or IX for hemophilia B.

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Hemophilia treatment market is forecasted to grow due to key driving factors such as increasing incidences of blood disorders, rising research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry, growing awareness programs, and others. The market is expected to have growth opportunities in the developing regions as the pharmaceutical industry is growing significantly.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Bayer AG

2. Biogen Idec

3. Biotest AG

4. CSL

5. Genentech, Inc.

6. Kedrion S.p.A

7. Novo Nordisk A/S

8. Pfizer Inc.

9. Sanofi

10. Octapharma AG

The global hemophilia treatment market is segmented on the basis of product, disease, treatment type, therapy, and end user. Based on the product the market is segmented as plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, desmopressin, and antifibrinolytic agents. On the basis of diseases the market is classified as hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and hemophilia C. Based on treatment type the market is divided into on-demand, and prophylaxis. On the basis of therapy the market is classified as replacement therapy, ITI therapy, and gene therapy. And based on the end user the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hemophilia treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hemophilia treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hemophilia treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the hemophilia treatment market in these regions.

