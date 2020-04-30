Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market Trends, Analysis by Regions, Components, Powertrain Type, Focusing on Top key Players

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global heavy-duty truck electrification market is expected to reach US$ 25.5 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America was estimated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to be the fastest region with a CAGR of 17.9%.

Leading Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market Players:

Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd.

Borgwarner Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi technologies PLC

Denso corporation

Magna International Inc

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Heavy Duty Truck Electrification industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of the global Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.

The global Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The vehicular emissions in the region were the most significant contributors to the pollution caused. As a result, Governments of different countries implemented a proposal wherein they would catalyze the company costs on the production of electric vehicles, which reduces the emission substantially. The government is offering to invest hugely to scale up EV production and sales. Many emerging economies in the APAC region are considered to be developing economies and therefore attracting investment from the regulatory bodies of these countries to bring enhancement in their technologies.

Also, key Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

