Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Sanitary Metal Ware market will register a 15.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4276.1 million by 2025, from $ 2415.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sanitary Metal Ware business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sanitary Metal Ware market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sanitary Metal Ware value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Faucets

Showers

Floor drain

Sanitary pendant (Towel rack, paper holder, etc.)

Some other accessories

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

Real Estate project

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JOYOU

Hansgrohe

JOMOO

TOTO

Moen

Kohler

Swell

Lota

Roca

Grohe

SEAGULL

OLE

Villeroy & Boch

Huayi

HUIDA

Delta

Argentcrystal

Delong

American Standard

GLOBE UNION

HHSN

SUNLOT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sanitary Metal Ware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sanitary Metal Ware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sanitary Metal Ware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sanitary Metal Ware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sanitary Metal Ware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Segment by Type

2.2.1 Faucets

2.2.2 Showers

2.2.3 Floor drain

2.2.4 Sanitary pendant (Towel rack, paper holder, etc.)

2.2.5 Some other accessories

2.3 Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Sanitary Metal Ware Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Real Estate project

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Sanitary Metal Ware by Company

3.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Sanitary Metal Ware Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Sanitary Metal Ware by Regions

4.1 Sanitary Metal Ware by Regions

4.2 Americas Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Sanitary Metal Ware Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Sanitary Metal Ware Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sanitary Metal Ware by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Sanitary Metal Ware Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Sanitary Metal Ware by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sanitary Metal Ware Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Distributors

10.3 Sanitary Metal Ware Customer

11 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market Forecast

11.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 JOYOU

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.1.3 JOYOU Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 JOYOU Latest Developments

12.2 Hansgrohe

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.2.3 Hansgrohe Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Hansgrohe Latest Developments

12.3 JOMOO

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.3.3 JOMOO Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 JOMOO Latest Developments

12.4 TOTO

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.4.3 TOTO Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 TOTO Latest Developments

12.5 Moen

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.5.3 Moen Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Moen Latest Developments

12.6 Kohler

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.6.3 Kohler Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Kohler Latest Developments

12.7 Swell

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.7.3 Swell Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Swell Latest Developments

12.8 Lota

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.8.3 Lota Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Lota Latest Developments

12.9 Roca

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.9.3 Roca Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Roca Latest Developments

12.10 Grohe

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.10.3 Grohe Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Grohe Latest Developments

12.11 SEAGULL

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.11.3 SEAGULL Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 SEAGULL Latest Developments

12.12 OLE

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.12.3 OLE Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 OLE Latest Developments

12.13 Villeroy & Boch

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.13.3 Villeroy & Boch Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Villeroy & Boch Latest Developments

12.14 Huayi

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.14.3 Huayi Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Huayi Latest Developments

12.15 HUIDA

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.15.3 HUIDA Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 HUIDA Latest Developments

12.16 Delta

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.16.3 Delta Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Delta Latest Developments

12.17 Argentcrystal

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.17.3 Argentcrystal Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Argentcrystal Latest Developments

12.18 Delong

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.18.3 Delong Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Delong Latest Developments

12.19 American Standard

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.19.3 American Standard Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 American Standard Latest Developments

12.20 GLOBE UNION

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.20.3 GLOBE UNION Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 GLOBE UNION Latest Developments

12.21 HHSN

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.21.3 HHSN Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 HHSN Latest Developments

12.22 SUNLOT

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Sanitary Metal Ware Product Offered

12.22.3 SUNLOT Sanitary Metal Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 SUNLOT Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

