Global RFID in Healthcare Market Trends And Forecast 2020 To 2026|Impinj, Inc., Mobile Aspects, Inc., RF Technologies, Inc., Radianse, STID, STANLEY Healthcare, SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

RFID in healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Rising demand for RFID in healthcare sector and increasing awareness about patient safety is another major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global RFID in healthcare market are Alien Technology, LLC, GAO Group Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Impinj, Inc., Mobile Aspects, Inc., RF Technologies, Inc., Radianse, STID, STANLEY Healthcare, SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION. Motorola Solutions, Inc, CAEN RFID S.r.l., NewAge Industries, Inc., IBM Corporation, Siemens, AMERICAN RFID SOLUTIONS, LLC, 3M.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement and development in RFID will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing healthcare expenditure is driving the market growth

Rising demand for cost efficient and better drugs among population will also propel the market growth

Increasing demand of RFID in pharmacies, hospital and biotech companies will also drive the market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about RFID will restrain the market growth

Dearth of barcode system will also hamper the market

Lack of standardization will also act as a restrain for this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Barcoding Inc announced that they have acquired Danforth Systems LLC so that they can expand their RFID capabilities. These both companies will create different expertise in operations management, mobile data capture systems, RFID technology and barcoding scanner. This acquisition will help the company to provide accurate, combined, and accurate services to their customers.

In January 2017, Novanta Inc announced that they have acquired ThingMagic. This acquisition will help them to combine RFID based technologies of JADAK and ThingMagic so that Novanta can provide RFID solutions and strengthening their position in market place. This will also help them to provide improvement in workflow solutions, anti-counterfeiting, and asset tracking in a medical environment.

Segmentation: Global RFID in Healthcare Market

By Product

Systems& Software

Tags

Readers

Printers

Others

By Application

Asset Tracking

Patient Tracking

Pharmaceutical Tracking

Blood Tracking

Others

By End- User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical

Others

Research Institutes and Laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

