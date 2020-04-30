Global Razor Blade Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Razor Blade market will register a -0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2482.4 million by 2025, from $ 2503.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Razor Blade business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Razor Blade market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Razor Blade value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Double Edge Razor Blades

Single Edge Razor Blades

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Men’s Razors

Women’s Razor

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gillette (P&G)

Benxi Jincheng

Edgewell Personal Care

Laser Razor Blades

Lord

BIC

Harry’s (Feintechnik)

DORCO

FEATHER

Supermax

Kaili Razor

Shanghai Cloud

Liyu Razor

Yingjili

Ningbo Jiali

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Razor Blade consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Razor Blade market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Razor Blade manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Razor Blade with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Razor Blade submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Razor Blade Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Razor Blade Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Razor Blade Segment by Type

2.2.1 Double Edge Razor Blades

2.2.2 Single Edge Razor Blades

2.3 Razor Blade Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Razor Blade Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Razor Blade Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Razor Blade Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Razor Blade Segment by Application

2.4.1 Men’s Razors

2.4.2 Women’s Razor

2.5 Razor Blade Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Razor Blade Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Razor Blade Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Razor Blade Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Razor Blade by Company

3.1 Global Razor Blade Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Razor Blade Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Razor Blade Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Razor Blade Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Razor Blade Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Razor Blade Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Razor Blade Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Razor Blade Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Razor Blade Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Razor Blade Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Razor Blade by Regions

4.1 Razor Blade by Regions

4.2 Americas Razor Blade Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Razor Blade Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Razor Blade Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Razor Blade Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Razor Blade Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Razor Blade Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Razor Blade Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Razor Blade Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Razor Blade Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Razor Blade Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Razor Blade Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Razor Blade Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Razor Blade Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Razor Blade Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Razor Blade by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Razor Blade Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Razor Blade Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Razor Blade Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Razor Blade Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Razor Blade by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Razor Blade Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Razor Blade Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Razor Blade Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Razor Blade Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Razor Blade Distributors

10.3 Razor Blade Customer

11 Global Razor Blade Market Forecast

11.1 Global Razor Blade Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Razor Blade Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Razor Blade Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Razor Blade Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Razor Blade Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Razor Blade Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Gillette (P&G)

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.1.3 Gillette (P&G) Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Gillette (P&G) Latest Developments

12.2 Benxi Jincheng

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.2.3 Benxi Jincheng Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Benxi Jincheng Latest Developments

12.3 Edgewell Personal Care

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.3.3 Edgewell Personal Care Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Edgewell Personal Care Latest Developments

12.4 Laser Razor Blades

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.4.3 Laser Razor Blades Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Laser Razor Blades Latest Developments

12.5 Lord

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.5.3 Lord Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Lord Latest Developments

12.6 BIC

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.6.3 BIC Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 BIC Latest Developments

12.7 Harry’s (Feintechnik)

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.7.3 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Latest Developments

12.8 DORCO

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.8.3 DORCO Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 DORCO Latest Developments

12.9 FEATHER

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.9.3 FEATHER Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 FEATHER Latest Developments

12.10 Supermax

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.10.3 Supermax Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Supermax Latest Developments

12.11 Kaili Razor

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.11.3 Kaili Razor Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Kaili Razor Latest Developments

12.12 Shanghai Cloud

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.12.3 Shanghai Cloud Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Shanghai Cloud Latest Developments

12.13 Liyu Razor

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.13.3 Liyu Razor Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Liyu Razor Latest Developments

12.14 Yingjili

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.14.3 Yingjili Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Yingjili Latest Developments

12.15 Ningbo Jiali

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Razor Blade Product Offered

12.15.3 Ningbo Jiali Razor Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Ningbo Jiali Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

