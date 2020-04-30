Global Orphan Drug Market 2020:Overview and Industry Trends By Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd
Orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of orphan diseases, accelerating novel therapies and orphan drug development programs and exclusive incentives from the government are the key factors for market growth.
This orphan drug market report is structured with the clear understanding of business goals of Pharmaceutical industry and needs to bridge the gap by delivering the most appropriate and proper solutions. Proficient and brilliant forecasting techniques used in the report are identical with accuracy and correctness. This business research report helps to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. orphan drug market document provides a precise analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. By unearthing the best market opportunities in this report, resourceful information is offered to prosper in the market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global orphan disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biogen, Celldex Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2018, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd received the FDA approval for Poteligeo (mogamulizumab-kpkc) injection, an Orphan Drug, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides or Sezary syndrome which are the types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- In August 2018, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited received FDA approval for Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) injection for the treatment to hereditary angioedema (HAE) attack in patients 12 years of age and older
- In June, 2018, Ascendis Pharma A/S received the FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TransCon PTH for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. TransCon PTH is a long acting parathyroid hormone replacement therapy which helps in restoring the activity of parathyroid hormone
Segmentation: Global Orphan Drug Market
By Disease Type
- Oncology disease
- Metabolic Disease
- Hepatology
- Immunology
- Infection
- Neurology
- Others
By Drug Type
- Biological
- Non-Biological
- Others
By Indication Type
- Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Glioma
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Multiple Myeloma
- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
- Renal Cell Carcinoma
- Others
By Drug class
- Lenalidomide
- Rituximab
- Glatiramer Acetate
- Nivolumab
- Interferon Beta-1a
- Ibrutinib
- Cinacalcet Hydrochloride
- Imatinib Mesylate
- Bortezomib
- Sodium Oxybate
- Others
By Therapy
- Medication
- Surgery
- Others
By Route of administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Others
By End users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
