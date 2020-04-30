Global Orphan Drug Market 2020:Overview and Industry Trends By Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd

Orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of orphan diseases, accelerating novel therapies and orphan drug development programs and exclusive incentives from the government are the key factors for market growth.

This orphan drug market report is structured with the clear understanding of business goals of Pharmaceutical industry and needs to bridge the gap by delivering the most appropriate and proper solutions. Proficient and brilliant forecasting techniques used in the report are identical with accuracy and correctness. This business research report helps to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. orphan drug market document provides a precise analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. By unearthing the best market opportunities in this report, resourceful information is offered to prosper in the market.

Get Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables and Figures) For More Professional and Technical [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-orphan-drugs-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global orphan disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biogen, Celldex Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd received the FDA approval for Poteligeo (mogamulizumab-kpkc) injection, an Orphan Drug, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides or Sezary syndrome which are the types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma

In August 2018, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited received FDA approval for Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) injection for the treatment to hereditary angioedema (HAE) attack in patients 12 years of age and older

In June, 2018, Ascendis Pharma A/S received the FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TransCon PTH for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. TransCon PTH is a long acting parathyroid hormone replacement therapy which helps in restoring the activity of parathyroid hormone

Segmentation: Global Orphan Drug Market

By Disease Type

Oncology disease

Metabolic Disease

Hepatology

Immunology

Infection

Neurology

Others

By Drug Type

Biological

Non-Biological

Others

By Indication Type

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Cystic Fibrosis

Glioma

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Multiple Myeloma

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Others

By Drug class

Lenalidomide

Rituximab

Glatiramer Acetate

Nivolumab

Interferon Beta-1a

Ibrutinib

Cinacalcet Hydrochloride

Imatinib Mesylate

Bortezomib

Sodium Oxybate

Others

By Therapy

Medication

Surgery

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Do An Inquiry Before Acquiring the report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-orphan-drugs-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like Asia, United States, and Europe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]