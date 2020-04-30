Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market 2020 Technologies, Services, Applications, Top-Companies, Growth, Current-Trends and Revenue till 2025

The Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

This report studies the global market size of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Biotronic

Evokes

SpecialtyCare

Impulse Monitoring

Medtronic

CM&F

Cadwell

Dr. Langer

Accurate Monitoring

Nobilis Health

Procirca

Medsurant Monitoring

Axiom

Neuro Alert

2Synapse

Clinical Neurodiagnostics

Neurolink Monitoring

CNS Neuromonitoring

SafeOp Surgical

Neurodiagnostic TEX

Bromedicon

Rhythmlink

Cicel

NCC

Market size by Product

EEG Type

EMG Type

Evoked Potentials Type

SEP

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 EEG Type

1.4.3 EMG Type

1.4.4 Evoked Potentials Type

1.4.5 SEP

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales 2013-2025

2.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Product

4.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Price by Product

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Breakdown Data by End User

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries

6.1.1 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product

6.3 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product

7.3 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User

Chapter Nine: Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product

9.3 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

11.1 Biotronic

11.1.1 Biotronic Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Biotronic Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.1.4 Biotronic Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.1.5 Biotronic Recent Development

11.2 Evokes

11.2.1 Evokes Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Evokes Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.2.4 Evokes Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.2.5 Evokes Recent Development

11.3 SpecialtyCare

11.3.1 SpecialtyCare Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.SpecialtyCare Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.3.4 SpecialtyCare Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.3.5 SpecialtyCare Recent Development

11.4 Impulse Monitoring

11.4.1 Impulse Monitoring Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Impulse Monitoring Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.4.4 Impulse Monitoring Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.4.5 Impulse Monitoring Recent Development

11.5 Medtronic

11.5.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Medtronic Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.5.4 Medtronic Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.5.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.6 CM&F

11.6.1 CM&F Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 CM&F Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.6.4 CM&F Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.6.5 CM&F Recent Development

11.7 Cadwell

11.7.1 Cadwell Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Cadwell Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.7.4 Cadwell Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.7.5 Cadwell Recent Development

11.8 Dr. Langer

11.8.1 Dr. Langer Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Dr. Langer Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.8.4 Dr. Langer Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.8.5 Dr. Langer Recent Development

11.9 Accurate Monitoring

11.9.1 Accurate Monitoring Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Accurate Monitoring Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.9.4 Accurate Monitoring Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.9.5 Accurate Monitoring Recent Development

11.10 Nobilis Health

11.10.1 Nobilis Health Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Nobilis Health Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.10.4 Nobilis Health Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered

11.10.5 Nobilis Health Recent Development

11.11 Procirca

11.12 Medsurant Monitoring

11.13 Axiom

11.14 Neuro Alert

11.15 2Synapse

11.16 Clinical Neurodiagnostics

11.17 Neurolink Monitoring

11.18 CNS Neuromonitoring

11.19 SafeOp Surgical

11.20 Neurodiagnostic TEX

11.21 Bromedicon

11.22 Rhythmlink

11.23 Cicel

11.24 NCC

Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast

12.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.1.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.2.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast

12.5 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast

Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Sixteen: Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

