Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market 2020 Technologies, Services, Applications, Top-Companies, Growth, Current-Trends and Revenue till 2025
The Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
This report studies the global market size of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Biotronic
Evokes
SpecialtyCare
Impulse Monitoring
Medtronic
CM&F
Cadwell
Dr. Langer
Accurate Monitoring
Nobilis Health
Procirca
Medsurant Monitoring
Axiom
Neuro Alert
2Synapse
Clinical Neurodiagnostics
Neurolink Monitoring
CNS Neuromonitoring
SafeOp Surgical
Neurodiagnostic TEX
Bromedicon
Rhythmlink
Cicel
NCC
Market size by Product
EEG Type
EMG Type
Evoked Potentials Type
SEP
Market size by End User
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 EEG Type
1.4.3 EMG Type
1.4.4 Evoked Potentials Type
1.4.5 SEP
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinic
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales 2013-2025
2.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Regions
Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Product
4.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Product
4.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Price by Product
Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Breakdown Data by End User
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries
6.1.1 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product
6.3 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product
7.3 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User
Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User
Chapter Nine: Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product
9.3 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) by End User
Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles
11.1 Biotronic
11.1.1 Biotronic Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Biotronic Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.1.4 Biotronic Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.1.5 Biotronic Recent Development
11.2 Evokes
11.2.1 Evokes Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Evokes Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.2.4 Evokes Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.2.5 Evokes Recent Development
11.3 SpecialtyCare
11.3.1 SpecialtyCare Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.SpecialtyCare Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.3.4 SpecialtyCare Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.3.5 SpecialtyCare Recent Development
11.4 Impulse Monitoring
11.4.1 Impulse Monitoring Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Impulse Monitoring Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.4.4 Impulse Monitoring Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.4.5 Impulse Monitoring Recent Development
11.5 Medtronic
11.5.1 Medtronic Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Medtronic Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.5.4 Medtronic Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.5.5 Medtronic Recent Development
11.6 CM&F
11.6.1 CM&F Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 CM&F Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.6.4 CM&F Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.6.5 CM&F Recent Development
11.7 Cadwell
11.7.1 Cadwell Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Cadwell Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.7.4 Cadwell Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.7.5 Cadwell Recent Development
11.8 Dr. Langer
11.8.1 Dr. Langer Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Dr. Langer Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.8.4 Dr. Langer Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.8.5 Dr. Langer Recent Development
11.9 Accurate Monitoring
11.9.1 Accurate Monitoring Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Accurate Monitoring Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.9.4 Accurate Monitoring Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.9.5 Accurate Monitoring Recent Development
11.10 Nobilis Health
11.10.1 Nobilis Health Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Nobilis Health Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
11.10.4 Nobilis Health Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Products Offered
11.10.5 Nobilis Health Recent Development
11.11 Procirca
11.12 Medsurant Monitoring
11.13 Axiom
11.14 Neuro Alert
11.15 2Synapse
11.16 Clinical Neurodiagnostics
11.17 Neurolink Monitoring
11.18 CNS Neuromonitoring
11.19 SafeOp Surgical
11.20 Neurodiagnostic TEX
11.21 Bromedicon
11.22 Rhythmlink
11.23 Cicel
11.24 NCC
Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast
12.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.1.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.2.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast
12.5 Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecast
Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Sixteen: Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
