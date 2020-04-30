Global EMS-ODM Market 2020: by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global EMS-ODM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EMS-ODM development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global EMS-ODM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Foxconn
Flex
Jabil
Sanmina
Celestica
ASE Group
Benchmark
Plexus
Venture
FIH Mobile
SIIX
SFO
AVALON
Kaynes
Centum
Bangalore
Rangsons
Pegatron
Quanta Computer
Compal Electronics
Wistron
Inventec
Lite-On Technology
Cal-Comp Electronics & Communications
Qisda Corporation
MiTAC Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EMS
ODM
Market segment by Application, split into
Electronic Product
Medical Instruments
Automobile Industry
Communications Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global EMS-ODM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the EMS-ODM development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EMS-ODM are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global EMS-ODM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 EMS
1.4.3 ODM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global EMS-ODM Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Electronic Product
1.5.3 Medical Instruments
1.5.4 Automobile Industry
1.5.5 Communications Industry
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 EMS-ODM Market Size
2.2 EMS-ODM Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 EMS-ODM Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 EMS-ODM Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 EMS-ODM Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global EMS-ODM Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global EMS-ODM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global EMS-ODM Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 EMS-ODM Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players EMS-ODM Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into EMS-ODM Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global EMS-ODM Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global EMS-ODM Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in United States
5.3 United States EMS-ODM Market Size by Type
5.4 United States EMS-ODM Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe EMS-ODM Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe EMS-ODM Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in China
7.3 China EMS-ODM Market Size by Type
7.4 China EMS-ODM Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan EMS-ODM Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan EMS-ODM Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia EMS-ODM Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia EMS-ODM Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in India
10.3 India EMS-ODM Market Size by Type
10.4 India EMS-ODM Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America EMS-ODM Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 EMS-ODM Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America EMS-ODM Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America EMS-ODM Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Foxconn
12.1.1 Foxconn Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.1.4 Foxconn Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Foxconn Recent Development
12.2 Flex
12.2.1 Flex Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.2.4 Flex Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Flex Recent Development
12.3 Jabil
12.3.1 Jabil Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.3.4 Jabil Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Jabil Recent Development
12.4 Sanmina
12.4.1 Sanmina Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.4.4 Sanmina Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Sanmina Recent Development
12.5 Celestica
12.5.1 Celestica Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.5.4 Celestica Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Celestica Recent Development
12.6 ASE Group
12.6.1 ASE Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.6.4 ASE Group Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ASE Group Recent Development
12.7 Benchmark
12.7.1 Benchmark Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.7.4 Benchmark Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Benchmark Recent Development
12.8 Plexus
12.8.1 Plexus Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.8.4 Plexus Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Plexus Recent Development
12.9 Venture
12.9.1 Venture Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.9.4 Venture Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Venture Recent Development
12.10 FIH Mobile
12.10.1 FIH Mobile Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 EMS-ODM Introduction
12.10.4 FIH Mobile Revenue in EMS-ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 FIH Mobile Recent Development
12.11 SIIX
12.12 SFO
12.13 AVALON
12.14 Kaynes
12.15 Centum
12.16 Bangalore
12.17 Rangsons
12.18 Pegatron
12.19 Quanta Computer
12.20 Compal Electronics
12.21 Wistron
12.22 Inventec
12.23 Lite-On Technology
12.24 Cal-Comp Electronics & Communications
12.25 Qisda Corporation
12.26 MiTAC Holdings
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
