Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market 2020 Competitive Factors, Innovative-Technology, Demands and Services Offered till 2025

The Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives.

This report researches the worldwide Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Arkema SA (France)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

Kraton Corporation (U.S.)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Ingevity Corporation (U.S.)

Arrmaz (U.S.)

Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Polymeric modifiers

Anti-strip & adhesion promoters

Emulsifiers

Chemical modifiers

Others

Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Road construction & paving

Roofing

Airport construction

Others

Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polymeric modifiers

1.4.3 Anti-strip & adhesion promoters

1.4.4 Emulsifiers

1.4.5 Chemical modifiers

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Road construction & paving

1.5.3 Roofing

1.5.4 Airport construction

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production

2.1.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Regions

4.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production

4.2.2 United States Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production

4.3.2 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production

4.4.2 China Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production

4.5.2 Japan Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue by Type

6.3 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands)

8.1.1 AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.1.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

8.2.1 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.2.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Arkema SA (France)

8.3.1 Arkema SA (France) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.3.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

8.4.1 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.4.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Evonik Industries (Germany)

8.5.1 Evonik Industries (Germany) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.5.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

8.6.1 Huntsman Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.6.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Kraton Corporation (U.S.)

8.7.1 Kraton Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.7.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Sasol Limited (South Africa)

8.8.1 Sasol Limited (South Africa) Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.8.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

8.9.1 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.9.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Ingevity Corporation (U.S.)

8.10.1 Ingevity Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives

8.10.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Arrmaz (U.S.)

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Upstream Market

11.1.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Raw Material

11.1.3 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Distributors

11.5 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

