Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market 2020 Competitive Factors, Innovative-Technology, Demands and Services Offered till 2025
The Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives.
This report researches the worldwide Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands)
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)
Arkema SA (France)
Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)
Evonik Industries (Germany)
Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)
Kraton Corporation (U.S.)
Sasol Limited (South Africa)
The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
Ingevity Corporation (U.S.)
Arrmaz (U.S.)
Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Breakdown Data by Type
Polymeric modifiers
Anti-strip & adhesion promoters
Emulsifiers
Chemical modifiers
Others
Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Breakdown Data by Application
Road construction & paving
Roofing
Airport construction
Others
Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Polymeric modifiers
1.4.3 Anti-strip & adhesion promoters
1.4.4 Emulsifiers
1.4.5 Chemical modifiers
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Road construction & paving
1.5.3 Roofing
1.5.4 Airport construction
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production
2.1.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Regions
4.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production
4.2.2 United States Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production
4.3.2 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production
4.4.2 China Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production
4.5.2 Japan Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue by Type
6.3 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands)
8.1.1 AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands) Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.1.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)
8.2.1 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.2.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Arkema SA (France)
8.3.1 Arkema SA (France) Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.3.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)
8.4.1 Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.4.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Evonik Industries (Germany)
8.5.1 Evonik Industries (Germany) Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.5.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)
8.6.1 Huntsman Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.6.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Kraton Corporation (U.S.)
8.7.1 Kraton Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.7.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Sasol Limited (South Africa)
8.8.1 Sasol Limited (South Africa) Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.8.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
8.9.1 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.9.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Ingevity Corporation (U.S.)
8.10.1 Ingevity Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives
8.10.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Arrmaz (U.S.)
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Upstream Market
11.1.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Raw Material
11.1.3 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Distributors
11.5 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
