Global Cloud Computing Service Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
Cloud Computing Services provide information technology (IT) as a service over the Internet or dedicated network, with delivery on demand, and payment based on usage.
Cloud computing has emerged as the latest buzzword for the IT industry. Not only is it revolutionizing the IT industry, but it is also giving a new dimension to IT services being offered by vendors. Cloud computing services can be considered as combination of grid computing, utility computing, virtualization, clustering services. The cloud service environment has forced both service providers and users to realign their operational and business strategies with respect to IT decision making.
In 2017, the global Cloud Computing Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Salesforce.com
VMware
Savvis
Rackspace
IBM
Dell
Cisco
Dell EMC
Oracle
NetSuite
Microsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software-as-a-Service
Platform-as-a-Service
Infrastructure-as-a-Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Private Clouds
Public Clouds
Hybrid Clouds
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Computing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Computing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Computing Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software-as-a-Service
1.4.3 Platform-as-a-Service
1.4.4 Infrastructure-as-a-Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Private Clouds
1.5.3 Public Clouds
1.5.4 Hybrid Clouds
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Computing Service Market Size
2.2 Cloud Computing Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Computing Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Computing Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Computing Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Computing Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon
12.1.1 Amazon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.2 Salesforce.com
12.2.1 Salesforce.com Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.2.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development
12.3 VMware
12.3.1 VMware Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.3.4 VMware Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 VMware Recent Development
12.4 Savvis
12.4.1 Savvis Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.4.4 Savvis Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Savvis Recent Development
12.5 Rackspace
12.5.1 Rackspace Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.5.4 Rackspace Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Rackspace Recent Development
12.6 IBM
12.6.1 IBM Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 IBM Recent Development
12.7 Dell
12.7.1 Dell Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dell Recent Development
12.8 Cisco
12.8.1 Cisco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.9 Dell EMC
12.9.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.9.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.10 Oracle
12.10.1 Oracle Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.11 NetSuite
12.12 Microsoft
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
