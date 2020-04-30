Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Climate-Smart Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Climate-Smart Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312411

In 2017, the global Climate-Smart Agriculture market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Deere & Company (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

The Climate Corporation (U.S.)

AG Leader Technology (U.S.)

Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.)

SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Semiosbio Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

DeLaval Corporation (Sweden)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

BouMatic, LLC. (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Aquaculture

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Climate-Smart Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Climate-Smart Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Climate-Smart Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-climate-smart-agriculture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Precision Farming

1.4.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.4.4 Fish Farming

1.4.5 Smart Greenhouse

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Precision Farming

1.5.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.5.4 Smart Greenhouse

1.5.5 Aquaculture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size

2.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Climate-Smart Agriculture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Climate-Smart Agriculture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Key Players in China

7.3 China Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Type

7.4 China Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Key Players in India

10.3 India Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Type

10.4 India Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Deere & Company (U.S.)

12.1.1 Deere & Company (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.1.4 Deere & Company (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Deere & Company (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

12.2.1 Trimble, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.2.4 Trimble, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Trimble, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

12.3.1 Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.3.4 Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

12.4.1 AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.4.4 AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

12.5.1 AGCO Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.5.4 AGCO Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 AGCO Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 The Climate Corporation (U.S.)

12.6.1 The Climate Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.6.4 The Climate Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 The Climate Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.7 AG Leader Technology (U.S.)

12.7.1 AG Leader Technology (U.S.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.7.4 AG Leader Technology (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 AG Leader Technology (U.S.) Recent Development

12.8 Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.)

12.8.1 Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.8.4 Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.9 SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)

12.9.1 SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.9.4 SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.10 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

12.10.1 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Introduction

12.10.4 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Climate-Smart Agriculture Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.11 Semiosbio Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

12.12 DeLaval Corporation (Sweden)

12.13 GEA Group AG (Germany)

12.14 BouMatic, LLC. (U.S.)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312411

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155