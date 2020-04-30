Global City Gas Distribution Market Research Report 2020: Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global City Gas Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the City Gas Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

A network that deliver the gas in the city.

Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing natural gas demand from domestic, commercial, industrial as well as automotive end user segments.

In 2017, the global City Gas Distribution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Gujarat Gas

Indraprastha Gas

Mahanagar Gas

GAIL Gas

Adani Gas

Maharashtra Natural Gas

Central U.P Gas

Bhagyanagar Gas

Tripura Natural Gas

Sabarmati Gas

Green Gas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CNG

PNG

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global City Gas Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the City Gas Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of City Gas Distribution are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global City Gas Distribution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 CNG

1.4.3 PNG

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global City Gas Distribution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 City Gas Distribution Market Size

2.2 City Gas Distribution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 City Gas Distribution Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 City Gas Distribution Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 City Gas Distribution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global City Gas Distribution Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global City Gas Distribution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global City Gas Distribution Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players City Gas Distribution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into City Gas Distribution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in United States

5.3 United States City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type

5.4 United States City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in China

7.3 China City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type

7.4 China City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in India

10.3 India City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type

10.4 India City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Gujarat Gas

12.1.1 Gujarat Gas Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.1.4 Gujarat Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Gujarat Gas Recent Development

12.2 Indraprastha Gas

12.2.1 Indraprastha Gas Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.2.4 Indraprastha Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Indraprastha Gas Recent Development

12.3 Mahanagar Gas

12.3.1 Mahanagar Gas Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.3.4 Mahanagar Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Mahanagar Gas Recent Development

12.4 GAIL Gas

12.4.1 GAIL Gas Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.4.4 GAIL Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 GAIL Gas Recent Development

12.5 Adani Gas

12.5.1 Adani Gas Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.5.4 Adani Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Adani Gas Recent Development

12.6 Maharashtra Natural Gas

12.6.1 Maharashtra Natural Gas Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.6.4 Maharashtra Natural Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Maharashtra Natural Gas Recent Development

12.7 Central U.P Gas

12.7.1 Central U.P Gas Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.7.4 Central U.P Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Central U.P Gas Recent Development

12.8 Bhagyanagar Gas

12.8.1 Bhagyanagar Gas Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.8.4 Bhagyanagar Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Bhagyanagar Gas Recent Development

12.9 Tripura Natural Gas

12.9.1 Tripura Natural Gas Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.9.4 Tripura Natural Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Tripura Natural Gas Recent Development

12.10 Sabarmati Gas

12.10.1 Sabarmati Gas Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction

12.10.4 Sabarmati Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Sabarmati Gas Recent Development

12.11 Green Gas

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

