Global Cancer Diagnostics Market 2020 Size, Share, Revenue, Consumption Growth, Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Regional Outlook 2025

The Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Cancer Diagnostics industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Cancer Diagnostics market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

This report studies the global market size of Cancer Diagnostics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cancer Diagnostics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cancer Diagnostics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cancer Diagnostics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The global Cancer Diagnostics market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cancer Diagnostics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

C.R. Bard, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Siemens Healthcare

Illumina

Market size by Product

Diagnostic Reagent

Diagnostic Instrument

Market size by End User

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Other Cancers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cancer Diagnostics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cancer Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cancer Diagnostics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cancer Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cancer Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cancer Diagnostics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Cancer Diagnostics Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Diagnostic Reagent

1.4.3 Diagnostic Instrument

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Breast Cancer

1.5.3 Lung Cancer

1.5.4 Colorectal Cancer

1.5.5 Melanoma

1.5.6 Other Cancers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Sales 2013-2025

2.2 Cancer Diagnostics Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Cancer Diagnostics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cancer Diagnostics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cancer Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Cancer Diagnostics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Cancer Diagnostics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cancer Diagnostics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cancer Diagnostics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cancer Diagnostics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cancer Diagnostics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Product

4.3 Cancer Diagnostics Price by Product

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Breakdown Data by End User

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Cancer Diagnostics by Countries

6.1.1 North America Cancer Diagnostics Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Cancer Diagnostics by Product

6.3 North America Cancer Diagnostics by End User

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Cancer Diagnostics by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Cancer Diagnostics Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cancer Diagnostics by Product

7.3 Europe Cancer Diagnostics by End User

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cancer Diagnostics by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Cancer Diagnostics by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Cancer Diagnostics by End User

Chapter Nine: Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Cancer Diagnostics by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Cancer Diagnostics Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Cancer Diagnostics by Product

9.3 Central & South America Cancer Diagnostics by End User

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cancer Diagnostics by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cancer Diagnostics Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cancer Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cancer Diagnostics by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cancer Diagnostics by End User

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

11.1 C.R. Bard, Inc.

11.1.1 C.R. Bard, Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 C.R. Bard, Inc. Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.1.4 C.R. Bard, Inc. Cancer Diagnostics Products Offered

11.1.5 C.R. Bard, Inc. Recent Development

11.2 GE Healthcare

11.2.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 GE Healthcare Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.2.4 GE Healthcare Cancer Diagnostics Products Offered

11.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

11.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.3.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Becton, Dickinson and Company Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.3.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company Cancer Diagnostics Products Offered

11.3.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company Recent Development

11.4 Abbott

11.4.1 Abbott Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Abbott Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.4.4 Abbott Cancer Diagnostics Products Offered

11.4.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.5 Roche

11.5.1 Roche Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Roche Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.5.4 Roche Cancer Diagnostics Products Offered

11.5.5 Roche Recent Development

11.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Cancer Diagnostics Products Offered

11.6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11.7 Agilent Technologies

11.7.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Agilent Technologies Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.7.4 Agilent Technologies Cancer Diagnostics Products Offered

11.7.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

11.8 Siemens Healthcare

11.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Siemens Healthcare Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.8.4 Siemens Healthcare Cancer Diagnostics Products Offered

11.8.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.9 Illumina

11.9.1 Illumina Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Illumina Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.9.4 Illumina Cancer Diagnostics Products Offered

11.9.5 Illumina Recent Development

Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast

12.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.1.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.2 Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.2.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.3 Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Cancer Diagnostics Forecast

12.5 Europe Cancer Diagnostics Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Cancer Diagnostics Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Cancer Diagnostics Forecast

Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cancer Diagnostics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Sixteen: Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

