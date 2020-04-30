Global Building Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market research report with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2025

This report focuses on the global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS).

Surge in construction activities, high energy consumption and energy related legislation, coupled with increasing focus on sustainability has been key contributors to growth of global Business Automation and Control Systems (BACS) market.

In 2017, the global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Automated Logic

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

IT/ITEs

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Industrial

Retail

Hospital

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size

2.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Automated Logic

12.1.1 Automated Logic Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction

12.1.4 Automated Logic Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Automated Logic Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction

12.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Controls

12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction

12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.4 Schneider Electric

12.4.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction

12.4.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

