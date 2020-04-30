Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Size and Share By Advanced Technologies, Growth, Sales-Revenue, Demands by 2020-2025

This report focuses on the global Autonomous Car Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Autonomous Car Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

An autonomous car is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input.

The market is currently dominated by ADAS segment, which is expected to maintain its dominance over the next twenty years as well. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to anticipated increase in government regulations pertaining to integration of ADAS technologies in passenger cars. Further, semi-autonomous car technology is expected to witness robust growth over the next ten years, owing to anticipated decline in its average selling price coupled with rising volume sales

In 2017, the global Autonomous Car Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Volvo

Daimler

BMW

Audi

General Motors

Toyota

Ford

Tesla

Honda

Cisco

Cohda Wireless

Altera

Delphi

Google

Nissan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Hyundai

Mitsubishi

Mazda

Aisin Seiki

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

semi-autonomous car technology

fully-autonomous car technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Parking Assistance (PA)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS) and LIDAR

Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Autonomous Car Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Autonomous Car Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Autonomous Car Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

