Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Size and Share By Advanced Technologies, Growth, Sales-Revenue, Demands by 2020-2025
This report focuses on the global Autonomous Car Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Autonomous Car Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312399
An autonomous car is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input.
The market is currently dominated by ADAS segment, which is expected to maintain its dominance over the next twenty years as well. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to anticipated increase in government regulations pertaining to integration of ADAS technologies in passenger cars. Further, semi-autonomous car technology is expected to witness robust growth over the next ten years, owing to anticipated decline in its average selling price coupled with rising volume sales
In 2017, the global Autonomous Car Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Volvo
Daimler
BMW
Audi
General Motors
Toyota
Ford
Tesla
Honda
Cisco
Cohda Wireless
Altera
Delphi
Nissan
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Hyundai
Mitsubishi
Mazda
Aisin Seiki
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
semi-autonomous car technology
fully-autonomous car technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Night Vision System (NVS)
Parking Assistance (PA)
Pedestrian Detection System (PDS) and LIDAR
Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Autonomous Car Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Autonomous Car Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Autonomous Car Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-autonomous-car-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
1.4.3 semi-autonomous car technology
1.4.4 fully-autonomous car technology
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
1.5.3 Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
1.5.4 Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
1.5.5 Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)
1.5.6 Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
1.5.7 Night Vision System (NVS)
1.5.8 Parking Assistance (PA)
1.5.9 Pedestrian Detection System (PDS) and LIDAR
1.5.10 Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Autonomous Car Technology Market Size
2.2 Autonomous Car Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Autonomous Car Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Autonomous Car Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Autonomous Car Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Autonomous Car Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Autonomous Car Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Autonomous Car Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Autonomous Car Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Autonomous Car Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Autonomous Car Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Autonomous Car Technology Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Autonomous Car Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Autonomous Car Technology Key Players in China
7.3 China Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Type
7.4 China Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Autonomous Car Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Autonomous Car Technology Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Car Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Autonomous Car Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Autonomous Car Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Autonomous Car Technology Key Players in India
10.3 India Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Type
10.4 India Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Autonomous Car Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Autonomous Car Technology Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Volvo
12.1.1 Volvo Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Volvo Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Volvo Recent Development
12.2 Daimler
12.2.1 Daimler Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Daimler Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Daimler Recent Development
12.3 BMW
12.3.1 BMW Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.3.4 BMW Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 BMW Recent Development
12.4 Audi
12.4.1 Audi Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Audi Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Audi Recent Development
12.5 General Motors
12.5.1 General Motors Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.5.4 General Motors Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 General Motors Recent Development
12.6 Toyota
12.6.1 Toyota Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.6.4 Toyota Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Toyota Recent Development
12.7 Ford
12.7.1 Ford Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Ford Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ford Recent Development
12.8 Tesla
12.8.1 Tesla Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Tesla Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Tesla Recent Development
12.9 Honda
12.9.1 Honda Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Honda Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Honda Recent Development
12.10 Cisco
12.10.1 Cisco Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.10.4 Cisco Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.11 Cohda Wireless
12.12 Altera
12.13 Delphi
12.14 Google
12.15 Nissan
12.16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
12.17 Hyundai
12.18 Mitsubishi
12.19 Mazda
12.20 Aisin Seiki
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312399
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global Brine Management Technology Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - April 30, 2020
- Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Size and Share By Advanced Technologies, Growth, Sales-Revenue, Demands by 2020-2025 - April 30, 2020
- Global Automotive Research and Development Services Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - April 30, 2020