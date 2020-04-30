Global Assessment Services Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025
This report focuses on the global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312397
A kind of service that helps the company assess the industry, risks, competitors, etc
Anticipated growth in the market is backed by increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications, growing need for skill assessment for increasing employability, and rising population of the young labor force in the country. Moreover, increasing demand from competition conducting authorities to enroll specialist exam conducting companies and growing preference among corporates and the government to opt for online exams is expected to drive assessment services market in India over the coming years.
In 2017, the global Assessment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
MeritTrac Services
Mettl Online Assessment
Aspiring Minds
Sify Technologies
CoCubes
eLitmus Evaluation
Tata Consultancy Services
EdCIL (India)
Prometric Testing
Pearson India Education Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Medium
Offline Medium
Market segment by Application, split into
Entrance Assessment Services
Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
Certification Assessment Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assessment Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-assessment-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Online Medium
1.4.3 Offline Medium
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Assessment Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Entrance Assessment Services
1.5.3 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
1.5.4 Certification Assessment Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Assessment Services Market Size
2.2 Assessment Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Assessment Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Assessment Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Assessment Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Assessment Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Assessment Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Assessment Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Assessment Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Assessment Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Assessment Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Assessment Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Assessment Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Assessment Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Assessment Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Assessment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Assessment Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Assessment Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Assessment Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Assessment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Assessment Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Assessment Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Assessment Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Assessment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Assessment Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Assessment Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Assessment Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Assessment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Assessment Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Assessment Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Assessment Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Assessment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Assessment Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Assessment Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Assessment Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Assessment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Assessment Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Assessment Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Assessment Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Assessment Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 MeritTrac Services
12.1.1 MeritTrac Services Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.1.4 MeritTrac Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 MeritTrac Services Recent Development
12.2 Mettl Online Assessment
12.2.1 Mettl Online Assessment Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.2.4 Mettl Online Assessment Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Mettl Online Assessment Recent Development
12.3 Aspiring Minds
12.3.1 Aspiring Minds Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.3.4 Aspiring Minds Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Development
12.4 Sify Technologies
12.4.1 Sify Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.4.4 Sify Technologies Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Sify Technologies Recent Development
12.5 CoCubes
12.5.1 CoCubes Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.5.4 CoCubes Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CoCubes Recent Development
12.6 eLitmus Evaluation
12.6.1 eLitmus Evaluation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.6.4 eLitmus Evaluation Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 eLitmus Evaluation Recent Development
12.7 Tata Consultancy Services
12.7.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.7.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
12.8 EdCIL (India)
12.8.1 EdCIL (India) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.8.4 EdCIL (India) Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 EdCIL (India) Recent Development
12.9 Prometric Testing
12.9.1 Prometric Testing Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.9.4 Prometric Testing Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Prometric Testing Recent Development
12.10 Pearson India Education Services
12.10.1 Pearson India Education Services Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Assessment Services Introduction
12.10.4 Pearson India Education Services Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Pearson India Education Services Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312397
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global Digital Media Production Software Market Report 2020 - April 30, 2020
- Global Assessment Services Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025 - April 30, 2020
- Global Building Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market research report with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2025 - April 30, 2020