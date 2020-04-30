Global Ancestry Testing Market 2020 Types, Demands, Current-Trends, Statistics, Company-Profiles, Business-Growth, Revenue and Regional-Analysis till 2025
The Global Ancestry Testing Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Ancestry Testing industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Ancestry Testing market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Genetic ancestry testing, or genetic genealogy, is a way for people interested in family history (genealogy) to go beyond what they can learn from relatives or from historical documentation. Examination of DNA variations can provide clues about where a person’s ancestors might have come from and about relationships between families. Certain patterns of genetic variation are often shared among people of particular backgrounds. The more closely related two individuals, families, or populations are, the more patterns of variation they typically share.
In 2018, the global Ancestry Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ancestry Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ancestry Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
23andMe
MyHeritage
LabCorp
Myriad Genetics
Ancestry.com
Quest Diagnostics
Gene By Gene
DNA Diagnostics Center
Invitae
IntelliGenetics
Ambry Genetics
Living DNA
EasyDNA
Pathway Genomics
Centrillion Technology
Xcode
Color Genomics
Anglia DNA Services
African Ancestry
Canadian DNA Services
DNA Family Check
Alpha Biolaboratories
Test Me DNA
23 Mofang
Genetic Health
DNA Services of America
Shuwen Health Sciences
Mapmygenome
Full Genomes
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Y chromosome testing
Mitochondrial DNA testing
Single nucleotide polymorphism testing
Market segment by Application, split into
Online
Offline
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ancestry Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ancestry Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ancestry Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
