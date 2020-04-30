Food Traceability Market 2018 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025

Facto Market Insights has recently added a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as Food Traceability Market provides an in-depth analysis of the food traceability with the forecast of market size and growth. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/330

Global food traceability market was valued at $10,963.0 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $22,274.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2025. Food traceability is a risk-management tool used to check potential harms that may be associated with food, feed, food-producing animals, or substance. This is meant to ensure food safety through all stages of food production, processing, and distribution. Food traceability involves food business authorities to recall or drop out products considered unsafe, and allows provision of accurate information to the public.

The food traceability (tracking technologies) market is growing at a healthy rate owing to increase in awareness about food safety among governments and consumers. Consumers are willing to pay a high price for premium products that support social responsibility traits requiring food tracking and traceability. Moreover, growth in globalization enhances the complexity of supply chain process (from harvest to final sale), leading to high chances of food contamination. This is expected to increase the demand for food traceability and tracking technologies, as it ensures quality and safety of the food supplied, enhances chances of rapid and precise product recalls, and accurately tracks causes of contamination.

The global food traceability (tracking technologies) market is analyzed based on equipment, technology, end user, application, and region. Based on equipment, it is divided into PDA with GPS (Personal Digital Assistant with Global Positioning System), thermal printers, 2D & 1D scanners, tags & labels, sensors, and others. Technologies involved in this market are broadly categorized into radio frequency identification/real-time location system (RFID/RTLS), GPS, barcode, infrared, and biometrics. Applications included in this study are meat & livestock, fresh produce & seeds, dairy, beverages, fisheries, and others. The different end users of this market are food manufacturers, warehouse/pack farms, food retailers, defense & security departments, other government departments, and others.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/330/food-traceability-market-amr

The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global market, followed by North America. The former region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analyses of leading market players, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cognex Corporation, E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., SGS SA, Zebra Technologies Corporation and MASS Group Inc., are provided in this report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Equipment

• PDA with GPS

• Thermal Printers

• 2D & 1D Scanners

• Tags & Labels

• Sensors

• Others

By Technology

• RFID/RTLS

• GPS

• Barcode

• Infrared

• Biometrics

By Application

• Meat & Livestock

• Fresh Produce & Seeds

• Dairy

• Beverages

• Fisheries

• Others

By End User

• Food Manufacturers

• Warehouse/Pack Farms

• Food Retailers

• Defense & Security Departments

• Other Government Departments

• Others

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Rest of LAMEA

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/330

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us