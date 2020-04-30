Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market Growth Analysis (Edition: 2020)- by Business Insight, Size, Share, Key Players, Research Methodology, Profit, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2026

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2026. The research study examines the Europe Fresh Food Packaging market on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The Europe fresh food packaging market size was valued at $3,718.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,890.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. Food packaging helps in retardation of product deterioration, retainment of the beneficial effects of processing, helps in extension of shelf-life, and increasing and maintaining the quality and safety of food.

European countries have witnessed strong demand for fresh fruits & vegetables owing to paradigm shift toward organic variant and introduction of packaging that enhances shelf life. For 2018, vegetables and fruit accounted for 14% of the total value of the European Union agricultural production. Increase in fresh food production along with favorable government norms augment the growth of the fresh fruits & vegetables market, which in turn, drives the fresh food packaging market growth in the region.

The Europe fresh food packaging market is segmented based on food type, product type, material type, and country. Based on food type, the market is classified into fruits, vegetables, and salads. Based on product type, the market is studied across into flexible film, roll stock, bags, sacks, flexible paper, corrugated box, wooden boxes, tray, and clamshell. Based on material, the market is categorized into plastics, wood, paper, textile and others. The Europe fresh food packaging market is studied across Spain, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Germany, and rest of Europe.

Key players profiled in the report include Sonoco Products Company, Hayssen, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Visy, Ball Corporation, Mondi Group, and International Paper Company.

