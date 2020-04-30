Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market 2018 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025

The research report titled crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

The global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market was valued at $19121.2 in 2017, and is projected to reach $33,116.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2018 to 2025. Crushing equipment are mainly used to reduce size of materials. These are usually part of material handling system or plant. Crushing equipment mainly finds application in various end-user industries that include mining, mineral processing, rock quarries, and recycling. Increase in adoption and demand for jaw and cone crushers majorly drive the growth of the global crushing equipment market during the forecast period. Screening equipment are mainly used to separate raw materials from crushers into finer grades. Construction aggregates, mining, and mineral processing are the largest users of screening equipment.

Crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment manufacturers are expecting higher sales owing to increase in demand for stationary and wheeled product lines. The manufacturers are working on various marketing strategies, followed by product offering, to meet the growth in requirement for stationary and wheeled units. Furthermore, increase in demand and adoption of mobile crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment is another factor that drives the growth of the global market In addition, rise in construction and infrastructure development in LAMEA and Asia-Pacific regions is also expected to fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Price, quality, and brand image are important factors that drive the demand for these equipment thereby facilitating the manufacturers to stay in a competitive advantage. The industry is also custom oriented and the manufacturers are focusing on delivering customized crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment as per consumer requirement.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

• Crushing & Screening Equipment

• Mineral Processing Equipment

BY APPLICATION

• Construction & Plant Modification

• Mining

• Foundries & Smelters

• Others

BY MOBILITY

• Stationary

• Portable (wheeled)

• Mobile (tracked)

BY GEOGRAPHY

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

• Terex Corporation,

• Sandvik AB

• Astec Industries, Inc

• Kleemann GMBH

• Mccloskey International

• Metso Corporation

• Screen Machine Industries

• Eagle Crusher

• Rubble Master

