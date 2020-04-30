Corporate Wellness Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

“Corporate Wellness Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Corporate Wellness market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( EXOS, ProvantHealth, Wellness Corporate Solutions, ComPsych Corporation, Optum, Central Corporate Wellness, TruworthWellness, CXA Group, SOL Wellness ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Corporate Wellness industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the Corporate Wellness sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Synopsis of Corporate Wellness Market: Corporate wellness programs are designed to support employees understand their health risks, pursue healthy behavior at the workplace, and decrease health care expenditure. Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition. These programs reduce cost of hospitalization, surgeries, and visits to health care specialists. Moreover, corporate wellness programs increase productivity, decrease absenteeism, and improve quality of life of employees.

Rising demand for corporate wellness activities due to increased insurance costs that result in financial burden on employers is driving the market. The corporate wellness initiatives target particular health risk factors such as stress, obesity, smoking, diet, lack of exercise, etc.

The U.S. dominated the corporate wellness market in North America due to rise in investment and adoption of corporate wellness service, surge in health care costs, and increase in incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the corporate wellness market in the U.S. is driven by increase in adoption of newly introduced corporate wellness plans for fitness, weight management, and nutrition. Europe is the second-leading market for corporate wellness services. Germany is a key contributor to the corporate wellness market in Europe. The corporate wellness market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, driven primarily by the developing countries.

Based on Product Type, Corporate Wellness market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

☑ Health Risk Assessment

☑ Fitness

☑ Smoking Cessation

☑ Health Screening

☑ Nutrition & Weight Management

☑ Stress Management

☑ Others

Based on end users/applications, Corporate Wellness market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

☑ Large Enterprise

☑ Small and Medium Enterprise

Corporate Wellness Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

