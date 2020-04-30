Collaboration Software Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Collaboration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Collaboration Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Collaborative software is application software designed to help people involved in a common task to achieve their goals.
Collaboration software market is growing on the back of rising smartphone and internet penetration and increasing bring your own device (BYOD) at work trend, globally. Increasing adoption of DevOps collaboration and SMAC ecosystem in IT & telecom sector is also boosting demand for collaboration software on a global level. Moreover, rising investments in cloud security, declining prices of cloud computing, increasing outsourcing of projects and growing collaboration between technology providers and original equipment manufacturers are some of the other factors expected to thrive global collaboration software market over the next five years.
In 2017, the global Collaboration Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Cisco
Citrix
Oracle
IBM
BOX
Dropbox
SYNCHRONOSS
SurveyMonkey
Slack
TeamViewer
Evernote
Wrike
LogMeIn
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
IT
Telecom
BFSI
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Collaboration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Collaboration Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Collaboration Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT
1.5.3 Telecom
1.5.4 BFSI
1.5.5 Retail
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Collaboration Software Market Size
2.2 Collaboration Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Collaboration Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Collaboration Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Collaboration Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Collaboration Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Collaboration Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Collaboration Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Collaboration Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Collaboration Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Collaboration Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Collaboration Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Collaboration Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Collaboration Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Collaboration Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Collaboration Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Collaboration Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Collaboration Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Collaboration Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Collaboration Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Collaboration Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Collaboration Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Collaboration Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Collaboration Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Collaboration Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Collaboration Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 Cisco
12.2.1 Cisco Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.3 Citrix
12.3.1 Citrix Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.3.4 Citrix Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Citrix Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 BOX
12.6.1 BOX Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.6.4 BOX Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 BOX Recent Development
12.7 Dropbox
12.7.1 Dropbox Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.7.4 Dropbox Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dropbox Recent Development
12.8 Google
12.8.1 Google Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.8.4 Google Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Google Recent Development
12.9 SYNCHRONOSS
12.9.1 SYNCHRONOSS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.9.4 SYNCHRONOSS Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SYNCHRONOSS Recent Development
12.10 SurveyMonkey
12.10.1 SurveyMonkey Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Collaboration Software Introduction
12.10.4 SurveyMonkey Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SurveyMonkey Recent Development
12.11 Slack
12.12 TeamViewer
12.13 Evernote
12.14 Wrike
12.15 LogMeIn
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
