Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market 2020: Global Scenario, Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trend Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure
Several factors such as faster implementation, scalability, flexibility, and agility provided by the service; increasing market competition; and increasing demand for reducing investment on IT infrastructures, hardware, and hiring skilled resources are expected to bolster the growth of this market.
In 2017, the global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Data Services
Apollo
Netmagic Solutions
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Cisco
Dell
IBM
Microsoft
NTT Communications
VMWare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public
Private
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecom
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Healthcare
Retail and E-commerce
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Public
1.4.3 Private
1.4.4 Hybrid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecom
1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail and E-commerce
1.5.6 Government & Defense
1.5.7 Energy & Utilities
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size
2.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon Data Services
12.1.1 Amazon Data Services Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Data Services Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Amazon Data Services Recent Development
12.2 Apollo
12.2.1 Apollo Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Apollo Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Apollo Recent Development
12.3 Netmagic Solutions
12.3.1 Netmagic Solutions Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Netmagic Solutions Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Netmagic Solutions Recent Development
12.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.4.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development
12.5 Cisco
12.5.1 Cisco Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.6 Dell
12.6.1 Dell Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Dell Recent Development
12.7 IBM
12.7.1 IBM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 IBM Recent Development
12.8 Microsoft
12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.9 NTT Communications
12.9.1 NTT Communications Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.9.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 NTT Communications Recent Development
12.10 VMWare
12.10.1 VMWare Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.10.4 VMWare Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 VMWare Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
