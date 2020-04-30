Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market – Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and Competitive Scenario

Facto Market Insights has recently added a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market provides an in-depth analysis of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose with the forecast of market size and growth. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC or Cellulose GUM) is extracted from pure cotton and wood pulp. It is recognized as cellulose gum or tylose powder. Carboxymethyl cellulose is widely used in diversified applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, paint, and household care industries. Also, detergents, water-based paints, and paper processing all require large amount of carboxymethyl cellulose.

Carboxymethyl cellulose acts as a thickening agent and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, and baked foods and hence is majorly adopted by the food & beverages industry for manufacturing these products. This drives the growth of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. It is also majorly used in reduced fat food products and gluten-free products. It is used extensively in candy preparation as it helps improve quality and textures. Carboxymethyl cellulose is used as an emulsifier in products like margarines, chewing gums, and peanut butter. Moreover, increased millennials expenditure on packaged food & beverages have resulted in increased demand for carboxymethyl cellulose.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented into purity level, application, property, and region. By purity level, market is divided into highly purified, industrial grade, and technical grade. By application, market is classified into food & beverages, oil & refining, pharmaceutical, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. By properties, market is divided into thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient. Based on region, market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the carboxymethyl cellulose market include J J.M. Huber Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, ,Quimica Amtex y Amtex Chemicals, LLC, ,Changzhou Science & Technology Co., LTD, ,DKS Co. Ltd, Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C., Formitex Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda, Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG, Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd, Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Purity Level

o Highly Purified

o Technical Grade

o Industrial Grade

By Application

o Food & Beverages

o Oil & refining

o Pharmaceutical

o Paint & Textile

o Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Paper Coating & Household Care

o Others

By Property

o Thickening Agent

o Stabilizer

o Binder

o Anti-repository Agent

o Lubricator

o Emulsifier

o Excipient

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

