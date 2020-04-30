Art Handling Services Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Art Handling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Art Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Art Handling Services refers to solutions of transportation, packaging, import clearance and storage for Fine Arts collections. It ensures the artwork to be carefully handled during transportation in terms of suitable temperature, humidity and security. It is adopted by art galleries, museums and other art collections.
In 2017, the global Art Handling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Agility
DHL
DB Schenker
Iron Mountain (Crozier)
Crown
MTAB
Freight Systems
Aetna
Fine Art Logistics
Atelier 4
Grace
Helu-Trans
U.S.Art
Yamato
Katolec
Mithals
Sinotrans
Deppon
Globaliner
Michelle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Packaging
Storage
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Art Dealers and Galleries
Auction Houses
Museum and Art Fair
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Art Handling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Art Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Art Handling Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
