Airway Management Devices Market Overview 2019, Global Size, In-depth Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Opportunities by 2025

The global airway management devices market size inflated due to growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. This growing prevalence is slated to drive clinical urgency to adopt airway management devices to enhance the existing ventilation solutions and curb conditions like laryngospasms and lessen the long-term cost required in conventional methods.

In addition to that, emergence of new-generation devices which incorporated wide range of optical, video, fiber optic and mechanical technologies help in better view and managing difficult airways are gaining traction. With help of consistent technological advancements, gained advantages include better aspiration capabilities, increased angulation capabilities, improved optics, battery-powered light sources, and improved reprocessing procedures. Above mentioned benefits will led to lucrative growth of global airway management devices market by the end of 2025, by attaining a value of USD x.x Billion. The market will maintain its growth rate with an optimistic CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period.

Globlal airway management devices market is classified on the basis of patient age, end-user, region and type. On the basis of type, the global market is divides into infraglottic airway management devices, laryngoscopes, supraglottic airway management devices, resuscitators and other airway management devices like lumen tubes, stylets, bronchial blocking tubes and suction devices. infraglottic sector will have largest global airway management devices market share. growth is contributed to growing demand for endotracheal tubes and emergency care.

On the basis of patient age, the global airway management devices industry is bifurcated into pediatric patients/neonates and adult patient. The segment which is expected to record highest CAGR is adult patient segment. Conjunction of higher road trauma injuries and growing geriatric population are driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of end-users, the global airway management devices market categories includes emergency care departments, intensive care units, operating rooms and other end users such as ambulance services, paramedics, home care, and fire-fighting groups. The operating rooms is anticipated to record highest CAGR in the next couple of years. The factors that contributed majorly includes growing geriatric population and their diseases which require surgical interventions.

2016, North America accounted highest global airway management devices market share and expected to maintain in the next couple years. North America is followed by Europe. Factors such as increased emergency department visits, higher prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases with rising geriatric population led to the market growth. Other factors that helped in registering high share are significant implementation of guidelines released by healthcare firms and supportive government initiatives.

In Asia-pacific, China and India is expected to have exponential growth rate due to higher outsourcing of manufacture of these devices. Additionally, high investment in Research and Department by the prominent market players and presence of unexplored opportunities in these countries act as high growth rendering drivers.

The leading players in the global airway management devices market are Smiths Medical (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Teleflex (US), Intersurgical (UK), Ambu (US), Flexicare (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Verathon (US), Olympus (Japan), Vyaire Medical (US), SunMed (US), and VBM Medizintechnik (Germany).

Key segments of ‘Global Airway Management Devices Market’

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into,

Operating Rooms

Emergency Care Department

Intensive Care Units

Other End Users

Based on type, the market has been segmented into,

Supraglottic Devices

Laryngeal Mask Airways

Oropharyngeal Airways

Nasopharyngeal Airways

Other Supraglottic Devices

Infraglottic Devices

Endotracheal Tubes

Tracheostomy Tubes

Laryngoscopes

Resuscitators

Other Airway Management Devices

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

