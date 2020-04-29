Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2027

Wireless charging is well known as cordless charging or conductive charging. Wireless charging is done by using an electromagnetic field to transmits energy between two points or objects through electromagnetic induction. It is essential to have a charging station to perform the wireless charging for an electric vehicle. Significant research has been done in the electric vehicle (EV) wireless technology for the last decade, as electric vehicles are anticipated to be a crucial part of the future of the automotive industry.

The rise in oil prices, increase in demand for an electric vehicle, increasing infrastructure for fast or dash chargers, and rising consumer demand for convenience features are some of the major factors driving the growth of the wireless charging for the electric vehicle market. However, a high price upgrade to wireless charging technology is one of the major factors restraining the growth of wireless charging for the electric vehicle market. The increasing demand for PHEVs and BEVs is anticipated to fuel the overall growth of the wireless charging for the electric vehicle market.

The global wireless charging for electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of application, component, charging type. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as public/commercial charging station, home charging unit. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as base charging pad, power control unit, vehicle charging pad. On the basis of charging type, the market is segmented as class- A, class- B, class- C. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as dynamic wireless charging system, stationary wireless charging system.

Bombardier Inc.

Continental AG

Efacec

Elix Wireless Inc.

Mojo Mobility, Inc.

Momentum Wireless Power

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

WiTricity Corporation.

The report analyzes factors affecting wireless charging for electric vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wireless charging for electric vehicle market in these regions.

